50 Cent Net Worth $30 Million one of the richest rappers

50 Cent or Curtis Jackson is an American rapper, producer, actor, and entrepreneur who happens to be enjoying a huge Net Worth of $30 Million. This New York celebrity secures his place in one of the richest rappers in the world. During his career, 50 Cent did manage to earn a total of $260 million from his numerous endeavors. He surely earns a great fortune from selling his records, touring, and brand partnership deals.

Unfortunately, 50 Cent also happens to be one of the people who spend their money without thinking much. Most of the things for which 50 Cent spends his fortune include real estate, cars, and lawsuits. It was all the reason that did cause him to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2015. The decision is sure to try and get himself out for paying millions of dollars that he owes.

There is a huge amount of fan following which is remarkable over the social media platform of 50 Cent. It is sure that the rapper did grow such a number of fans and followers that are supporting him through each and every turn of his life. One can know all about it by having a look at the post on social media of 50 Cent.

As of 2020, the Net worth of 50 Cent or Curtis Jackson is way lower than the past few years. It seems like a huge drop in his net worth which was around $150 million before some years as per the reports by Forbes. It seems like all the hard work and efforts that 50 Cent has done in the past is paying off currently.

Early Life

50 Cent was born as Curtis James Jackson III on the 6th of July 1975 in Queens, New York City. The early childhood of the 44-year-old rapper was somewhat to say tragic and messy. His mother, Sabrina who happens to be a drug dealer did raise 50 Cent or Curtis Jackson single-handedly. Most of his childhood was spent around the South Jamaica Neighbourhood. When he was only 8 years old, his mother Sabrina passed away leaving him alone. But later on, 50 Cent’s grandmother took the responsibility of raising him.

It was surely difficult to have such a great loss at such a young age for any person. But Curtis Jackson did manage to deal with it as the time pass by. His Grandmother was really caring and loving Curtis with whatever she had and whatever she can do.

Well, you must have surely heard the fact that your own children will find a way to walk down the path you choose. The same did happen with the popular rapper 50 Cent. Curtis Jackson did begin to sell drugs when he was 12 years old. After the school was over, Curtis will get the opportunity to sell narcotics and drugs to whoever in need.

When he was in the tenth grade, police officers did arrest 50 Cent when he was trying to take guns and drug money in high school. It was only due to the metal detectors at school that were successful to catch such violent weapons. But after a few years, 50 Cent has to go to prison again in 1994 for selling cocaine. But this time it was all because he was selling drugs to an undercover police officer who finds firearm and drugs at his home. He did serve six months in a boot camp to earn his GED.

Even though 50 Cent or Curtis Jackson has been through such tragic and awful situations, he manages to become a successful person. He tries not to invite any trouble and It is just like all is well that the end is well in the case of 50 Cent. Currently, 50 Cent has such a tremendous amount of popularity and fame that makes him one of the most popular rappers. He was successful enough to secure his place among one of the richest rappers in the world.

Career

Jam Master Jay was the one to teach how to write songs to 50 Cent or Curtis Jackson. He also did learn structure bars and create chorus from the Jam Master Jay. It was remarkable that 50 Cent was learning and practicing rapping in his basement. It was the first time when 50 Cent’s first-ever feature was a part of the album “Shut ’em Down” by Onyx.

In 1999, 50 Cent did sign up with Columbia Records while after a year later, he did release his first debut album. “Power of the Dollar” was surely his first debut album. His major breakthrough in the music career was the release of “How To Rob”. It surely did gain the attention of several major artists that includes Jay-Z, DMX, and many more.

50 Cent was shot nine times by an assailant after which he had to take 6 months of recovery time. But everything was back to normal as Eminem did find 50 Cent in the early 2000s. Since then, he did release several successful albums while earning a lot of fortune. Entrepreneurship was also one of the major sources of 50 Cent’s income.

As of 2020, 50 Cent or Curtis Jackson is living his life happily as he is earning a Net Worth of $30 Million. He is currently focussing on his growing his music career while making money as an entrepreneur. Along with such a large number of fans and followers, 50 Cent is one of the most popular rappers.

