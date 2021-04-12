Big discount of the MacBook Pro M1 with 512 GB SSD: save 176 euros for the powerful Apple ultrabook at Amazon, its minimum

The first generation of Apple computers with the ARM M1 chip, developed by the company itself, is a declaration of intent of what we will see in the coming years. One of those who already make it up is the 13 “MacBook Pro, whose version with 512 GB of internal SSD storage is on sale at Amazon at 1.679 euros 1.503 euros.

Buy the MacBook Pro M1 ultrabook at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 1,679 euros in the Apple Store and other stores, the MacBook Pro M1 with 512 GB of internal storage SSD is available with a big discount of 176 euros that leaves it to 1.679 euros 1,503 euros, its historical minimum price on the platform.





New Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-Inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) – Space Gray (Latest Model)

The design of the MacBook Pro M1 is the same as that of previous generations of the computer, so we found that it has a 13.3 “Retina IPS LCD display with native resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 at 227 pixels per inch, compatible with millions of colors and 16:10 aspect ratio.

With an approximate weight of 1.4 kg, it mounts the M1 processor and 8 GB of unified memory (there is another 16 GB version, and it is not expandable by the user). Chip-optimized software takes full advantage of its capabilities, as is the example of Final Cut Pro X, capable of editing high resolution video “without messing up.” As we have mentioned, it has 512 GB of internal SSD storage for your most important files and programs.

It comes with two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports that support charging, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt (up to 40 Gb / s), USB 3.1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gb / s). An adapter is required to connect to the Internet via cables, but wirelessly it is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 networks. Devices can also be paired via Bluetooth 5.0. One of its strengths is autonomy: up to 20 hours playing multimedia content from the Apple TV app).

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may vary after publication.