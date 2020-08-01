Beyond Good & Evil: Netflix reveals the live-action directed by the director of Detective Pikachu

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the animated series of Splinter Cell, Netflix will produce a second adaptation of a true cult of the Ubisoft catalog: Beyond Good & Evil's live-action is in fact in development and to direct it will be Rob Letterman, director of Detective Pikachu and Little Chills.

Beyond is set in the 25th century on a located mining planet in the most remote corner of space and under incessant alien attack. However, the military rulers who promised to defend the population seem to play around with the invaders. When all seems lost, a young man photojournalist named Jade he is recruited to join an underground resistance movement and that's where our adventure begins.

The videogame debuted in 2003 on PS2 and Xbox and soon became one of the most controversial titles of the vintage: in fact it obtained a Game Developers Choice Awards nomination for best video game of the yeardespite the sales flop at the launch. Slowly the public discovers and appreciates Beyond Good & Evil more and more, and thanks to the late but well-deserved success, in 2011 the developer company also distributes a remastered version in HD and in 2017 there is even a prequel chapter.

The hopes of a video game trilogy have been cultivated for years by fans of the saga, although a third chapter has never been realized, but the recent partnership between Ubisoft and Netflix turns on the headlights on two of the company's most iconic video games: they are coming soon good news for next-gen?