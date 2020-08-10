Ben Affleck returns to directing: what will the former Batman interpreter direct?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ben Affleck, former Batman interpreter, now seems to feel totally at ease as a director and has decided to give life to a new project based on The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood, a book by Sam Wasson inspired by Roman Polanski's making of Chinatoown.

As many will remember, the 1974 film is the last film shot in America by the Polish-born director who was then forced to return to Europe for allegations of sexual assault.

Chinatown, which stars Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston, tells the story ofinvestigator J.J. Gittes who is hired by a mysterious woman to investigate her husband's alleged infidelity. It is a real milestone in cinema, ranked 19th among the best American films of all time.

We do not know if Ben Affleck will also participate as an actor in this project that sees him direct but, it is certain that it will be a very ambitious work that will be able to count on a very respectable cast. Probably all the performers of the main film will take part and will be able to reveal important issues related to production.

We remind you that Affleck has already won a Oscar in 2013 with Argo, the film based on the secret operation conducted by the United States and Canada to free six American citizens who took refuge in the Canadian embassy in the Iranian capital, after the diplomatic crisis between the USA and Iran. Will The Big Goodbye be able to repeat this result?

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck has recently shown himself in perfect physical shape. Will he return as Batman once again or has he simply decided to train for his new partner Ana de Armas? Only time will tell.