Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a British web series that includes a supernatural psychological thriller. Behind Her Eyes is a supernatural fiction series.

The series Behind Her Eyes is based on a thriller novel named Behind Her Eyes by Sarah Pinborough. Read the complete article to get all the details about the series Behind Her Eyes Season 2.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Plot

The series Behind Her Eyes features a single mother named Louise. The series Behind Her Eyes follows the story of her.

She falls in love with her boss named David. After few meetings, she meets with David’s wife Adele. And then, the love triangle creates. The unconventional love triangle becomes dark and the story takes a new turn.

Louise finds a dangerous and dark web of secrets. The story is full of suspense and thriller. Erik Richter Strand directed the series Behind Her Eyes.

Steve Lightfoot, Eliza Mellor, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, and Jessica Burdett executively produced the series Behind Her Eyes.

Felix Wiedemann did the cinematography of the series Behind Her Eyes. Amy Hounsell and Brenna Rangott edited the series Behind Her Eyes.

The running time of each episode of the series Behind Her Eyes ranges between 47 to 53 minutes. The series Behind Her Eyes was made under Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures. Netflix distributed it.

The series Behind Her Eyes Season 1 is available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s talk about the release date of the series Behind Her Eyes Season 2.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Release Date:

We expect that the series Behind Her Eyes Season 2 will be released in late 2021 or early 2022. It is a limited series. So, there are only a few chances of the second season.

Behind Her Eyes Season 1 consists of six episodes. It includes Chance Encounters, Lucid Dreaming, The First Door, Rob, The Second Door, and Behind Her Eyes.

The first season of the series Behind Her Eyes was written by Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna. Behind Her Eyes, Season 1 was released on 17th February 2021.

Let’s talk about the expected cast and characters of the series Behind Her Eyes Season 2.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Cast and Characters:

Eve Hewson as Adele Ferguson Tom Bateman as Dr. David Ferguson Simona Brown as Louise Barnsley Robert Aramayo as Rob Hoyle Tyler Howitt as Adam Georgie Glen as Sue Nichola Burley as Sophie Roshan Seth as Dr. Sharma Nila Aalia as Geeta Sharma Eva Birthistle as Marianne

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 trailer:

Behind Her Eyes, Season 2’s trailer is not launched yet. Find the trailer of the first season of the series Behind Her Eyes.

