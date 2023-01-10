Superman & Lois Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In 2023, Superman and Lois will return to the TV during the middle of the season. At least when it comes to the Kent family, the show will look very different. Before filming began, it was said that Jordan Elsass would no longer play Jonathan Kent. Even though Jon’s twin brother Jordan will still be around in season 3, audiences will have to get used to the new actor.

People are looking forward to the third season of this popular show. The show is one of the most popular on The CW and is thought to be one of the best ways to tell the story of Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Some, like me, would even say that Tyler Hoechlin is the best Superman ever. So, where do we go from here? Here’s what we know about the third season of Superman and Lois, including news about the cast, when the season might be on HBO Max, and more.

The official description says that the new season starts “weeks after Superman beat Ally Allston in a landslide.” “Clark and Lois now work together for the Smallville Gazette and enjoy living in a small town. But the Kents’ happiness only shows how isolating “the secret” could be, even though Chrissy struggles to keep her friendship with Lois and a new love interest.

But Lois’s work-life balance is called into question when an undercover job reveals a dangerous enemy who threatens to modify the Kent family for good. Superman would do anything to protect his family, but a bad guy who is this cruel might make it so that even that isn’t enough.

Meanwhile, Kent boys are being pulled in different directions. Jordan is learning what it means to be a superhero, while Jonathan is looking for a purpose outside of football.

Before January came, The CW announced its schedule for the month, which includes new episodes of popular shows like All American, Walker, and therefore more. Superman and Lois were missing from the network’s January schedule, and it won’t be coming back at the beginning of the year.

Many fans could have hoped that the brand-new season would come out during the first fortnight of a new year as it did with season 2. Instead, the exhibition will return to The CW’s schedule a little later in the fresh year, but not too late.

Two shows that could be big hits for The CW just got their official start dates, and they may be closer than people thought. In March 2023, both the first episode of Gotham Knights and the long-awaited final episode of Superman & Lois will air. Besides that, they will also tell each other when the game will come out.

Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights will both be back for another season. Superman & Lois seems to be the only DC show that will not be canceled by The CW in 2022. The first could be interesting because it’s about balancing being a superhero with being a family man, while the second seems to be about fighting crime in a more gritty way. The good news is that people who want to know if that’s true will not have to wait too long.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Release Date

The first episode of the third season of “Closer” will air on The CW on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Cast

There haven’t been any official announcements about the cast, but the main stars who could come back for season 3 are Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Lois Lane, played by Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass played Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin played Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez played Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette played Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks played John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik played Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck played Natalie Irons, Dylan Walsh played Ret. General Sam Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui played Lana Lang Cushing.

In the season 2 finale, David Ramsey’s character John Diggle met John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) at Smallville’s diner and hinted at a new bad guy. Diggle gave Irons a folder about Bruno Mannheim, a well-known criminal who most likely killed the Irons from Earth. Mannheim will make his first live-action appearance when he shows up in season 3.

Showrunner Todd Helbing recently informed Den of Geek that Mannheim will be the main villain in the next episode: “Each year, at some point, I talk to DC, or a deck is made that tells us which characters we can explore. I put in requests, and there are roads I can go bottom, sometimes fully, sometimes half, and sometimes not at all. If it’s not at all, we just create a unique version of it.”

Superman & Lois Season 3 Plot

The third season of SUPERMAN & LOIS starts a few weeks after Superman beats Ally Allston in a big way. Clark and Lois now work together at the Smallville Gazette and enjoy living in a small town. But the Kents’ happiness only shows how isolating “the secret” could be, as Chrissy struggles to keep her friendship with Lois and a new love interest.

But Lois’s work-life rebalancing is called into question when an undercover job reveals a dangerous enemy who threatens to change this same Kent family for good. Superman would do anything to protect his family, but a bad guy who is this cruel might make it so that even that isn’t enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys are being pulled in different directions. Jordan (Alex Garfin) is learning what it means to be a superhero, while Jonathan is looking for a purpose outside of football. In the middle of all this chaos, John Henry is tormented by his double’s past, which puts him and Natalie in danger.

Lana Lang and Kyle try to figure out what kind of family they want to be now that they are no longer together. Sarah tries to figure out what the future brings for herself and Jordan and now she is aware of his powers.

General Samuel Lane goes back to work just at the Department of Defense after coming to realize that no other person is trusted to work with Superman. However, he runs into trouble when he has to work for his grandson, Jordan.

The synopsis again for the season says that Bruno Mannheim is the dangerous enemy. In Metropolis, this version of the character has been known as a good person and local hero. But that’s just what people see.

Bruno is the leader of Intergang, a well-known group of criminals. Lois has been trying to prove it for years, and then in season 3, she follows lead generation which might help her find the evidence she needs.

In season two of Superman & Lois, the Kents would have to fight on many fronts. The monster version of Superman from Bizarro Universe began to Smallville, and he and Superman had to fight. But he was just the beginning.

Ally Allston, the leader of the cult, was the real danger. Her pendant, which was powered by a psychological program called the Inverse Method, drew energy from her followers.

She was the leader of Bizarro World, and she went to Superman’s Earth to join the two worlds together so she could be the only leader. Ally merged with her Bizarro version, and after she took on Superman’s powers, he teamed up with his brother and “reformed” villain Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) but was thrown into the sun to recharge his solar energy. This gave him the power to stop Ally from finishing the convergence.

David Ramsey, who used to be on Arrow, played Diggle. In the season two finale, he went to Smallville and told him well about dangerous mobster Bruno Mannheim. John Henry Irons from this Earth was killed by Intergang. John Henry Irons from another Earth, where a bad Superman went on a killing spree, was also killed by Intergang.

With Diggle just in case, he could show up more in season 3 as another of Superman’s allies. At this point, all of the main cast knows Superman’s secret identity, except Kyle Cushing, who has been kicked off the show for cheating on Lana in past. Those who are nearest to Clark are likely to get more involved throughout his superhero life.