Becky G is caught with her body out of place

Singer Becky G continues to succeed wherever she shows up, moves without stopping and doesn't care what people say about what she does at her concerts.

Becky G had a little carelessness in one of her presentations and they caught her dancing inparable, so that her body was momentarily embedded in her intimate part.

In the video that is placed on Instagram it is appreciated that before what happened, Becky G continued singing and dancing as if nothing had happened.

And fans of the famous artist, as soon as they realize what happened, react with their comments on social networks.

When you come to Costa Rica Becky? "" I love you "" How well this woman moves today I do not sleep "" chachaaa "" I love youooooooo "" as you move woman "" this woman's boyfriend is a great lucky ".

Becky G, originally from California, is one of the most successful young reggaeton exponents today and every concert she does fills it wherever she shows up.