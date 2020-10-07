Beastars: the second season debuts in January 2021, the first poster is online

Studio Orange, the animation studio responsible for the production of Beastars, just released the first, wonderful poster of the second season of the anime, confirming, among other things, the month of official release. The leaks that appeared on the web a few hours ago have therefore proved to be correct, since it has been confirmed that Beastars 2 will debut in January 2021.

The official website of the opera confirms that all the voice actors of the first season will return to interpret their characters, and that among the new additions are included Yuki Kaji (Meliodas in The Seven Deadly Sins, Eren Jeager in Attack of the Giants) as Pina, Subaru Kimura (Takeshi Goda in Doraemon) as Free e Taiten Kusunoki (Leonard Burns in Fire Force) in those of Ibuki.

The premiere of the anime will be broadcast on the block [+Ultra] di Fuji Television e su Netlflix Japan. This does not confirm, however, the simulcast arrival in the western territory, given that net of changes from last year the series is expected to end its broadcast on Fuji TV before arriving in America and Europe. To know the precise moment in which Beastars 2 will be available in the west we will therefore have to wait for the announcement of Netflix.

What do you think of it? Will you follow the new season? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you refresh your memory on the events of the first season by taking a look at our review of Beastars.