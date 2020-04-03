Batman: The Animated Series will fill some narrative gaps in the original

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

DC Comics have reported in vogue, in a comic book version, Batman: The Animated Series, a publication by Paul Dini, Alan Burentt and Ty Templeton. The authors unveiled several behind the scenes on the revival of Den of Geek's microphones series:

Paul Dini: "The other day, I thought, 'Here's an idea to continue this element of the story.' And as soon as I sat down I wrote some notes and sent them, this is the way we work. It's a very open door, back and forth. "

Templeton then adds:

"Every time I make a personal appearance at a comic convention or in a shop or something, three quarters of the sketches – if not more – that people ask me to draw they are the characters of the comic and the show of The Batman Adventures ".

"There is a strange timelessness in the animated series Gotham City, because when you look at the cars they are all from 1947. So you don't have to think about the time that passed there because in a certain sense it doesn't pass."

In case you didn't know, DC Comics reunited the show's original team to work on the new project, therefore the original core of the work should remain intact, with longtime fans who will find themselves benefited in the use:

"Fans familiar with The New Batman / Superman Adventures Batman they will be ready immediately. Alan and I approached the script with the idea of ​​making the season you could have seen if we hadn't worked on Batman Beyond ".

Burnett concludes by saying:

"We will return to cover some gaps in the original, events that at that time were not related to the series, but which now find greater context. In other words, there will be secret stories that will turn Batman's world upside down. Things that nobody knew about were out there so far. "

The strangest Batman ever made its debut on the pages of Batman Dark Nights Death Metal. In the next Batman: White Knight releases, will Jason Todd take the reins of Batman?