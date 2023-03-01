Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

We’re back with a new drama series that looks interesting. We’re going to April of 2022. We hope everyone recollects Bang Bang Baby Season 1.

This Italian drama series surprised everyone by doing very well on Amazon Prime, and guess what? Fans want to see a few more episodes. People have asked a few questions about Season 2 of Bang Bang Baby, and we can’t wait to answer them.

All eyes are on whether or not Bang Bang Baby will get a second season right now, but the main question is still the same: had also Andrea Di Stefano started to work on the second season?

This brings us back to the main topic of conversation today: many fans think the show has indeed been officially canceled. Well, we’ve heard a lot of rumors, so let’s not wait any longer and talk about Bang Bang Baby Season 2 right away.

Hello Folks, This post is about an Italian TV show called Bang Bang Baby, which is a crime thriller. Bang Bang Baby season 1’s first five episodes came out on April 28, 2022, and the last five episodes will come out on May 19, 2022, on Amazon Prime.

This show is made by Andrea Di Stefano, and Andrea Di Stefano, Sebastiano Mellloni, as well as Valentina Gaddi all worked together to write the script.

Bang Bang Baby is about a shy teenage girl named Alice who becomes the youngest member of a mafia group in hopes of gaining her father’s love.

This series takes place in 1986, and Alice copes by using her imagination, which is shaped by the music, TV, and popular culture of the 1980s.

This show has become very popular recently because it is aimed at young people. Bang Bang Baby has a 7.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb, and 82% of Internet users liked the above show. Both viewers and critics have said good things about this show.

Fans of this show can’t wait for the last five episodes from season 1 to come out. They already know how season 1 will end and where the story of Bang Bang Baby season 2 will pick up.

If you want to know further about Bang Bang Baby season 2 as well as the rest of season 1, you’ve come to the right place.

Here at Latest Series, we have some news about whether season 2 will be renewed or canceled, so make sure you go through this article all the way through so you don’t miss any important news about season 2.

Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Release Date

Bang Bang Baby season 1 has a total of 10 episodes. On April 28, 2022, Amazon Prime released the first five episodes. On May 19, 2022, Amazon Prime will release the last five occurrences of Bang Bang Baby season 1.

Fans can’t wait for the remainder of season 1 to come out so they can learn what happens to the main character, Alice, in the next episodes.

And neither the creator nor the production company has any news about when Season 2 of Bang Bang Baby will be renewed or released.

But because this crime thriller series for young people is getting more and more popular, fans could indeed expect Amazon to renew it with a second season. This is because, in recent years, popular shows are always renewed to make a lot of money.

Sources say that the show is now suspended after the first season was released in full. That means that they haven’t started making Season 2 of Bang Bang Baby yet. Fans can hope that Bang Bang Baby season 2 will come out between April and July 2023 if production starts early.

Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Cast

The characters are the most important part of Bang Bang Baby. They have all done better than they thought they could. The following people are in Bang Bang Baby:

Arianna Becheroni as Alice

Antonio Gerardi as Nereo

Dora Romano as Nonna Lina

Giorgia Arena as Assunta

Lucia Mascino as Gabriella Gianmatteo

Adriano Giannini as Santo Barone

Giuseppe De Domenico s Rocco

Denise Capezza as Giuseppina

Nicola Nicchi as Leonardo

Katia Greco as Zia Memena

Other cast includes Enea Barozzi, Carmelo Giordano, Pietro Paschini, Christina Andrea Rosamilia, Ernesto Mahieux, Sara Borsarelli, Emiliano Brioschi, Silvia Gallerno, Mattia Sbragia, Barbara Chichiarelli and many more.

Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Trailer

Bang Bang Baby Season 2 Plot

Before we move on, let’s quickly go over what happened in Season 1 of Bang Bang Baby. Are you ready to learn more about crime and suspense?

It all begins to 16-year-old Alice Giammatteo, who has no idea that her life is about to change in a way that will never be the same again. This is the sad story of her life!

This is where everything starts, and where she finds out the big truth. Her father is still alive. All this time, she thought he was dead, but then Santo showed up in her life out of the blue. This brings us all to Santo, this same father who is trying to escape his wrongdoings.

Can he get away from the police? Will Alice’s normal life be changed by what her father did? Well, a lot of things will soon happen in Alice’s life.

In a word, her life will be turned upside down. On the one arm, Alice wants helen father to leave the gang and live a good life. She doesn’t know, though, that it won’t be easy for Santo.

On the reverse hand, Santo will be in trouble, and the police will do their best to solve the mystery. Santo is under a lot of pressure, and he wants Alice to help him out.

There are a lot of twists and turns in this Italian series which is a thriller. Bada Bing Baby Season 1 is only available on Amazon Prime Video. If you want to know what Alice’s future holds, you can watch it there.

The crime story Bang Bang Baby takes place in the 1980s. Alice is 16 years old and lives in a small town in the north of Italy.

She was just very shy, had such a sad routine because she was often picked on at school, as well as found it hard to live in a small town. She grew up without a father. Her mother, who is a factory employee, raised her. Jimbo is Alice’s best friend, and he had to go through the same thing.

Alice finds a picture of her father by chance in a newspaper. Since she was a child, she had always been told that her dad had passed away.

But when she saw his picture, it made her think of a lot of things. She thought back to the day when she as well as her mother went on a ride at the fair.

She took the only picture she had of her father with her when she went to Milan to look for him. After she tries to find her dad in jail, she visited the home where she used to continue living as a child as well as met her grandma there.

Even though Helen’s mother didn’t agree with it, her grandmother knew that her grandchild would come to find where she came from.

After meeting her father, Alice knew two things: first, that he was indeed alive and that her mom had told lies to her, and second, that she could win her father’s love and trust by cleaning the flat.

The only problem was that she didn’t understand how hard her dad’s request was. Her father used it to work again for the ‘a base mafia family, which was known for being very cruel to people they didn’t like. Slowly, she starts to work with them as well, which puts her in a lot of tough situations.