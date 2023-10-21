Bad Boys 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

A trilogy just wasn’t enough for the dynamic duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, so they’re returning for a fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise. The original Bad Boys is widely considered to be among the finest action films of all time, not just the greatest of the 1990s. The film, directed by Michael Bay and starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as hard-boiled detectives, is the type of over-the-top, macho criminal thriller that everyone loves. However, we had to wait another 17 years for Bad Boys 3, after waiting just eight for Bad Boys 2.

However, Bad Boys 4 won’t have the same setback, as a fresh installment is currently in production. In honor of the return, here is the latest information on the release date, cast, and other specifics of Bad Boys 4.

Bad Boys 4 Release Date

The release date for Bad Boys 4, featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has been set by Sony. The date of June 14, 2024, has been scheduled as the premiere for Bad Boys 4. Its high-profile status and summer release date set it apart from the most recent sequel, Bad Boys for Life, which premiered on January 17, 2020. In contrast to the April 7, 1995 release date of the first Bad Boys, the sequel was released on July 18, 2003.

Bad Boys 4 Cast

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s electric chemistry is the driving force behind the “Bad Boys” film series. Both performers will be seen again as fan favorites Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey, so that’s good news. Their chemistry together on television is a huge reason why the series has been so successful.

In “Bad Boys 4”, they are joined by others who previously appeared in “Bad Boys for Life.” Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens), Dorn (Alexander Ludwig), and Captain Rita Secada (Paola Nez) will all be back for more. Gabrielle Union, whose spinoff of “L.A.’s Finest” was canceled, might also make a guest appearance as Syd, Marcus’ sister.

The addition of new actors to the cast of “Bad Boys 4” is an exciting development. Melanie Liburd, who is well-known for her work on “This Is Us,” has been cast as Christine, a character whose specific function has not yet been disclosed. Eric Dane, known for his roles in “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria,” is said to be playing the film’s primary antagonist. Rhea Seehorn, who gained fame for her enthralling performance as Kim Wexler on “Better Call Saul,” is also a major addition to the group.

Bad Boys 4 Plot

Expectations for Bad Boys 4 center on Mike’s possible maturation as a parent and the AMMO division that he and Marcus were placed in command of at the conclusion of the third film.

We learned in Bad Boys 3 that Mike may have fathered Armando (Jacob Scipio) with the cartel boss Isabel. Armando aided Mike and Marcus, bringing him back to his father’s side despite Isabel’s devastating departure from the business. Nonetheless, Armando spent time behind bars.

In spite of this, Mike was seen paying him a visit and offering forgiveness; this is something we can look forward to seeing in Bad Boys 4, along with the growth of Mike and Armando’s father-son connection. The tension between Armando’s history and Mike’s allegiance has the potential to provide for some great story beats.

Bad Boys 4 Creators

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed Bad Boys for Life, are directing Bad Boys 4, which was scripted by Chris Bremner. They also directed two episodes of the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+, which featured Carol Danvers, and the unreleased Batgirl movie, which featured Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser. The specifics of the story are mostly unknown.

Martin Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman, and Jon Mone will serve as executive producers, with Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith for Westbrook Studios, Doug Belgrad, and Chad Oman acting as producers.

The film’s screenplay will be written by Chris Bremner, so those of you who were worried about that may rest easy. Bremner was confirmed to write the fourth feature when Sony initially announced it in 2020, and that hasn’t changed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Bremner has written the script for The Man from Toronto and directed other comedies, including the Kevin Hart vehicle The Wedding Ringer. I’m interested to see where he leads the tale as he previously authored Bad Boys for Life.

Bad Boys 4 Trailer

Filming on Bad Boys 4 hasn’t wrapped up and has been put on hold, so there won’t be a trailer anytime soon. If the 2024 theatrical release date holds, the first trailer would likely drop somewhere in the first few months of that year. When filming starts up again is a major factor. Watch the Bad Boys 3 trailer again to get excited in the meantime.

Where to watch Bad Boys 4?

The fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise will premiere in theaters only. The next step is streaming, although we don’t know yet which platform it’ll be available on.

Conclusion

Fans can rest easy knowing that Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will return to delight us with their humor, friendship, and daring exploits in “Bad Boys 4,” which has been officially confirmed. The film, which is set to premiere on June 14, 2024, has an impressive ensemble cast that includes both series regulars and newcomers. The plot of “Bad Boys 4” is a well-guarded secret, but that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited. Get ready for another heart-pounding adventure with Miami’s finest detectives by marking your calendars now!