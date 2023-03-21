Genius Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Genius is indeed an American anthology time frame drama TV show that debuted on National Geographic. It was created by Noah Pink as well as Kenneth Biller.

National Geographic picked up the show for a third season in April 2018. At first, the season was going to be about Mary Shelley, yet it was changed so that it would be about Aretha Franklin.

It was shown in March of 2021. The show was picked up for a season 4, which will come out on Disney+ in December 2020. The show will show how Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, as well as Rosa Parks lived their lives.

Season 4 of Genius has been picked up for a new run. The anthology series tells the stories of people who have made a name for themselves in the world.

In the previous seasons, we saw how three famous people struggled. And it would be wrong not to talk about the many problems that came up after the last season came out.

So, who will be the focus of the next season? How does the story go? When will Season 4 of Genius start? Here’s what you need to know.

On March 25, 2017, the Genius series got started. The first seasons were both out at about the same time. But there was a long time between seasons 2 and 3.

Genius Season 4 will finally be out soon, after being confirmed for December 2020. We don’t know yet how long it will take between season 3 as well as season 4.

Also, the creators haven’t said anything important about their upcoming project yet. For the next season, there are also new people in charge.

Reggie Rock Bythewood as well as Gina-Prince Bythewood would be in charge of this season, according to reports.

People have said that the Genius books are groundbreaking and have exciting plots. Every time, the drama has a way of pulling people in.

Also, it doesn’t paint a perfect picture of the person, but instead shows them as real people. The show shows that even the main characters make mistakes. So different because of this.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the Genius movies get a score of 70%. Plus, IMDb gives it a score of 8.2 out of 10. With those kinds of numbers, it’s clear that the film series is going to be around for a long time.

But the grandchild of Aretha Franklin had a lot to say about season 3 because she wasn’t a part of it.

Genius Season 4 Release Date

At the time this was written, there was no official date for Season 4 of Genius to come out. The show was given another season on December 10, 2020.

Soon after, it went into production, and now that it’s done, it’s getting a lot of attention. The next season might come out in early 2023 if the creators decide to do that.

Most of the time, the first episodes of the Genius franchise come out in the early months, like April or March. So, it’s going to be intriguing to find out what the creators have in mind the above time. On the reverse hand, there has not yet been a teaser trailer.

So, there is a possibility that release date will be announced at the same time as the trailer. Fans should be patient, because in the next few months, a lot more will be known about popular show.

Genius Season 4 Cast

The people who are making Season 4 of Genius haven’t said who will be joining the cast yet. Once the news comes out, we’ll change that part.

Here is a list of a actors who have appeared in the successful seasons of the Genius franchise. On the list are:

Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein

Johnny Flynn as Young Albert Einstein

Samantha Colley as Mileva Marić

Nikki Hahn as Young Mileva Marić

Richard Topol as Fritz Haber

Michael McElhatton as Philipp Lenard

Emily Watson as Elsa Einstein

Gwendolyn Ellis as Young Elsa Einstein

Ralph Brown as Max Planck

Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso

Alex Rich as Young Pablo Picasso

Alessio Scalzotto as 14-year-old Pablo Picasso

Timothy Lyons as young Pablo Picasso

Clémence Poésy as Françoise Gilot

Samantha Colley as Dora Maar

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin

Shaian Jordan as Little Re

Courtney B. Vance as C. L. Franklin

David Cross as Jerry Wexler

Malcolm Barrett as Ted White

Patrice Covington as Erma Franklin

Kimberly Hébert Gregory as Ruth Bowen

Rebecca Naomi Jones as Carolyn Franklin

Genius Season 4 Trailer

Genius Season 4 Plot

The Genius franchise tells the stories of famous people whose knowledge as well as fight for the truth have changed our lives for the better.

Albert Einstein was the main subject of the first season. In the season 2, Pablo Picasso was the main subject. In the last film in the trilogy, the life of Aretha Franklin was shown. There have been an awful lot of arguments about this subject.

Also, the name of the upcoming season 4 is MLK/X. So, it will be mostly about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. Both of these people led the effort to achieve equality between races.

There’s no wonder that Genius Season 4 would then focus on the two main characters and their big fight. This makes people even more excited for the next release.

The first season focuses on two parts of Albert Einstein’s life: this same time he spent as a patent clerk trying to obtain a teaching job and a PhD, and the time when he was a researcher who developed the theory of relativity.

The second season is about two parts of Pablo Picasso’s life: when he was a young fellow discovering his talent and when he was a successful artist struggling with nazism and the cost of fame.

The third season tells the story of Aretha Franklin’s life during two different times: when she was a youthful gospel singer who got pregnant at the age of 12 and when she was a shining star who was called the “Queen of Soul.”

As we’ve already said, each weather of Genius is about the life of a distinct genius, someone whose talent, mind, or ideas changed the world.

Both Season 1 and Season 2’s episodes are called “chapters,” with the number indicating where they are in the episode.

“Chapter One” to “Chapter Ten” is the order of the episodes in both seasons. Season Three: Aretha, on the other hand, only has episodes, and each one is named for one of her songs.

The series was well-liked by most people and won or was nominated for a number of Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes, including Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Cinematography for just a Restricted Series or Movie (2018) as well as Outstanding Sound Editing for a Restricted Series or Movie (2018). (2018).

The first season got the most nominations and the best reviews. Critics liked the story, the costumes, the meticulous craftsmanship, and the cinematography.