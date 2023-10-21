Where to watch the Series Bodies?

In October, don’t miss another must-see show: Bodies. The Fall of the House of Usher and Creature are among the other scary shows coming to Netflix in 2023. Everything we know about the new science fiction crime show is listed below. Paul Tomalin developed the British original series Bodies for Netflix. Tomalin has written for many television shows, including the British science fiction show Torchwood and the police procedural drama No Offence.

Episodes of Bodies were directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner and Haolu Wang, with screenplays written by Tomalin and Danusia Samal. The executive producers are Tomalin, Kreuzpaintner, Will Gould, and Frith Tiplady. When exactly will Netflix be getting the science fiction police procedural? Who will play the lead roles in the show? Here you’ll find the official release date as well as other important information.

Bodies Series Release Date

The first episode of Bodies, the eight-part Netflix thriller series, was released throughout the globe on October 19, 2023.

Where to watch Bodies Series

On Thursday, October 19, 2023, you may see Bodies on Netflix.

Bodies Series Cast

Amaka Okafor as DS Shahara Hasan

London is home for DS Hasan, her father Ishmael (Nitin Ganatra of EastEnders), and her small son Jawad (Oscar Coleman of The Midwich Cuckoos). She is working security at an anti-immigrant rally in London’s East End when she follows a suspect to Longharvest Lane and comes upon a body with no obvious cause of death.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Charles Whiteman

In the 1940s, DS Charles Whiteman became entangled in the mystery surrounding the body. In addition to fighting the spivs and crooks of WWII London, he must also confront his own personal mysteries and demons.

Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood

In the story’s 2053 portion, Iris takes on the role of investigator, and the setting assumes that society has undergone significant upheaval as a result of the horrific tragedy that affected her family.

Kyle Soller as Hillinghead

A detective in the vein of Sherlock Holmes, Hillinghead fights crime and his own demons in Whitechapel in the 1890s.

George Parker as Henry Ashe

When Victorian journalist Henry Ashe visits Longharvest Lane in 1890 to photograph the unidentified body, he runs into Hillinghead.

Michael Jibson as Barber

DS Barber, Hasan’s employer in the year 2023, is the one in charge of an inquiry into the dead corpse found by Hasan in Longharvest Lane. Michael Jibson, who plays him, is an excellent character actor whose presence is always appreciated.

The rest of the cast includes:

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix / Sir Julian Harker

Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe

Synnøve Karlsen as Polly Hillinghead

Max Lohan as young Mullins

Bodies Series Plot

The book by Si Spencer upon which the Bodies series is based. In the series, four investigators are followed as they work tirelessly to solve a variety of murder cases set in various eras. Edmond Hillinghead (The Overachiever) will be in it. Maplewood (The Amnesiac), Detective Sergeant Sahara (The Kickass 2010 Detective), and Karl Whiteman (The Adventurer). In 1890, Jack the Ripper and Detective Edmond were involved in the first case.

The second event takes place in 1940, when Charles, who had previously assumed he had evaded the Nazis, comes into touch with a corpse. The third case happened in 2014 and included racial riots and Detective Shahara’s discovery of a body. In the fourth, Maplewood and her desire to find out who is responsible for the serial killings is the focus. The four officers will go on a journey together to solve some of history’s most baffling crimes.

Bodies Series Episodes

Season one of the criminal drama set in the future consists of eight episodes. Here is a list of them:

Episode 01: “You’re Dead Already”

Episode 02: “Do You Know Who I Am?”

Episode 03: “All In Good Time”

Episode 04: “Right Up The Wazoo”

Episode 05: “We Are One Another’s Ghosts”

Episode 06: “The World Is Yours”

Episode 07: “Catch Me If You Can”

Episode 08: “Know You Are Loved”

Bodies Series Filming Locations

Bodies, a new Netflix horror series, has a genuinely bizarre and disturbing concept, as teased in the show’s teaser. Over the course of 150 years and four distinct decades, four London detectives try to solve the mystery of why the same corpse keeps turning up in the same location in Whitechapel.

Bodies Series Trailer

Bodies Series Review

The show Bodies is excellent. The narrative is a little complicated, but it tries to explain everything that’s going on as best it can. The show purposefully leaves certain questions unanswered so that viewers may formulate their own hypotheses, which can add to the entertainment value.

The show’s concept is what makes it so interesting: it involves a murder investigation that spans many time zones and a villain who is attempting to transform the world in a manner that suits his philosophy. It’s the unfamiliarity with the landscape that keeps you reading. The show’s portrayal of the several timelines is one of its many strengths.