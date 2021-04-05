My Hero Academia 5 advertised by John Cena: the actor mentions the anime on Instagram!

Last February, former WWE star John Cena advertised the new My Hero Academia movie on his Instagram profile, after being inundated with messages highlighting a certain similarity between the protagonist’s pose and the “You Can’t” gesture. See Me “by the wrestler. The partnership between the two parties, however, it doesn’t seem to be over here.

Two days ago, April 3, 2021, John Cena has again posted an image of My Hero Academia on his social channels, this time starring All Might. Unfortunately, the actor only shares images without description, but at this point it seems evident that he is a fan of the Studio Bones series and that from now on we will see many other similar posts.

After all, My Hero Academia is one of the most followed anime in the world, and undoubtedly the most appreciated of the new generation along with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and a few others. The fame of Horikoshi’s work is incredibly high even in the West, and many US celebrities including Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael B. Jordan have said they are fans of the series. Receiving sponsorship from a profile with 15 million followers is undoubtedly a great achievement.

My Hero Academia recently returned with the fifth season, and the first two episodes are currently available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. To learn more about the April 3 episode cited by John Cena, you can take a look at our review of My Hero Academia 5×02.