Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther attacked by Thanos forces in an unreleased video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The director of Netflix's beloved Tyler Rake and stunt coorinator of Avengers: Infinity War shared two new behind the scenes videos of the crossover through his personal Instagram profile Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing the production of scenes with the protagonist Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

As you can see in the two videos below, T'Challa is committed to fighting forces of evil hurled at him by Thanos during his arrival in Wakanda, in search of the Mind Gem set in the forehead of Vision (Paul Bettany). In the first video we also note the approach distance between the stunts and the precision of the movements, then worked and approached in post-production.

In the second video, the King of Wakanda is launched by some Outriders still invisible because not yet loaded and rendered in CGI, so the result is to see it tossed around and tied to elastic threads then removed in post-production. It's rare to be able to take a close look at behind-the-scenes material like this, and Hargrave and his team clearly demonstrate enormous talent in their work.

What do you think? Do you like these behind the scenes videos? Tell us as always in the comments.

For further information, we leave you to the review of Avengers: Infinity War.