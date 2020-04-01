Avengers: Endgame gets nostalgic in the new official art of Mondo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Illustrator Matt Taylor has published for Mondo a beautiful illustration inspired by the end of Avengers: Endgame where Steve Rogers is shown after passing the witness for Captain America and after having lived that life that Tony Stark told him to live.

Mondo is a merchandising store of quite a level where what stands out is a very careful graphic section thanks to collaborators who are among the best in the world of illustration and graphic desasapland.

Well, after I put the stones back, I thought … maybe I'll … try some of that life Tony was telling me to get. #vinyl #comingsoon pic.twitter.com/BKgaNp4zyi – MondoNews (@MondoNews) March 31, 2020

This Taylor-desasaplanded vinyl will be on sale soon and will join a large collection of pieces linked to Marvel movies such as the Ant-Man soundtrack and the Marvel series for Netflix, pins, figures and more desasaplands that you can explore in the section of the store dedicated to Marvel.

Mondo also has a collection of products based on video games and there you can find prints, vinyls, figures, books and more products related to licenses such as Fallout, Death Stranding, God of War, The Legend of Zelda, The Last of Us and more.

Avengers are now a thing of the past at UCM following the end of Avengers: Endgame that ended with the retirement of Captain America and the death of Iron Man. Now a new generation of heroes.

Some members of the group remain and will continue to star in their own films in addition to participating in those of their peers. This is the case of Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Thor and Black Panther among others that will join new faces such as The Eternals, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and more.