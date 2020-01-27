¡Auch! Bárbara de Regil's husband gives tremendous spanking to the actress (VIDEO)

The husband of Barbara de Regil He showed how playful he is with the protagonist of Rosario Scissors with an affectionate spanking that spread through a video.

On her Instagram, the actress uploaded a Story where she appears exercising when, suddenly, her husband Fernando Schoenwald He approaches and pats the buttocks.

It is not the first time that Fernando publicly shows how in love Barbara is. Her romance with the actress began when she had finished recording the first season of Rosario Scissors and it was consumed in April 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Mexico City.

And, since then, they have not lost the opportunity to show off their love.

Go here on video of the spanking that the husband of Barbara de Regil gave the actress in her Stories from Instagram:

