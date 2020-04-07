Attack on Titan Season 4: Manga novel announce their last part

Share it:

Modern Era Anime Series Attack on Titan is known as the Shingeki No Kyojin has confirmed the release date of Season 4. Let’s check out the details about the Shingeki No Kyojin Season 4. First, we will discuss the previous seasons’ story, where the story left and then what will be the release date of Season 4. Will see the cast, that is associated with the Season.

Now Season 3 of Attack On Titan is about to end, and finale episode is on roads. Still, makers are declared the date of Shingeki No Kyojin Season 4. Creators posted that Attacks on Titan Season 4 will be released at end of 2020. As per Manga Novel, this will be the Final Season of the Series. Shingeki No Kyojin is adopted from the Manga Novel; the novel name is the same as Series name. So, Manga Novel is also breathing through their last page so it same goes the Shingeki No Kyojin Series also.

Shingeki No Kyojin Season 4 will be the final battle of Human Vs Titans. The story will progress from where Season 3 was left. There are lots of Protagonist are alongside Season 4. Many of these will be continuing their journey in Season 4, while some are left out or drop out of the series. Mikasa, Arlert, Levi, Eren are the main protagonist of the Season.

In the previous season, all of the protagonists are cross over from the sea, where they are found something that they have never seen. And the story of Season 4 will begin from there. This is just guessing from story progression. Then they have Eren’s fathers’ journal with them, then they follow the path that was written in the journal. To do this one day they found the last chapter of Season 4. If we mix up the Story plot of the Manga Novel and Season 3 left out then we will get with this story proportion. But at the end of these entire things, Season 4 story will decide how it will go.

Attack on Titans Aka Shingeki No Kyojin Season 4 will be released in December 2020. And till the finale episode, we will see the rise of 2021. Season 4 of Attacks on Titan will likely to release 12 episodes. This is the highest among all episodes. Corona Pandemic affected Hollywood release so it might be possible that delay of this season will happen. Till that time trailer is ready to watch.

