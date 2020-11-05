Attack on Titan: Sasha Blouse doesn’t intend to share her food in this cosplay

The universe of The attack of the Giants is one of the darkest ever to appear in an anime, but this does not mean that the protagonists of Hajime Isayama’s work are easily discouraged. Indeed, the series has often staged hilarious moments. Funniest character is Sasha Blouse, honored in this irreverent cosplay.

Nicknamed “Potato Girl”, Sasha has managed to survive some of the grisest battles waged by the Reconnaissance Army, while bringing joy to her companions and the public thanks to her passion for food. Although she has never inherited the powers of a Giant, the girl has proven to be an expert fighter and will undoubtedly play a very important role in the fourth and final season of the anime of Attack of the Giants.

In view of the conclusion of the work, the cosplayer melissa_lissova shared one of her own hilarious interpretation of Sasha in which the girl's only love, food, is highlighted. The shot, shared on Instagram, was accompanied by the funny phrase: "I don't want to share my food with anyone". What do you think of this cosplay and the figure of Sasha?