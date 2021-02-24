Attack on Titan live action movies come to Amazon Prime Video

The two live-action films that adapt the manga and anime of the same name, which have been released on Blu-ray and DVD by Average 3 Study, Attack the titans Y Attack on Titan 2, are already available in Amazon Prime Video.

In Attack the titans, we have the adaptation of the famous manga in a visually spectacular blockbuster. The world is conquered by the Titans, man-eating giants, and humans survive in the shadow of a great wall. Eren Jaeger, along with his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman and his best friend Armin Arlert, enlists in the army to take revenge against the Titans who devoured their mother.

For its parts, Attack on Titan 2: End of the World, is the long-awaited sequel to the adaptation of the famous manga, which was the biggest Japanese blockbuster of the year. The young and impetuous Eren Jaeger has discovered a hitherto unknown secret and is willing to do anything to fulfill his purpose to destroy the Titans and make the human race know peace and prosperity again. But the Titans destroy everything in their path.