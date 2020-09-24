Attack of the Giants 4: the last season is shown in a splendid Key Visual

After having kept fans in suspense for months, the release of the fourth season of ‘has finally been confirmed. Attack of the Giants , scheduled for December 7, 2020, rather than October, as was originally predicted before the outbreak of the global pandemic, which slowed all production rates.

Hence the conclusion of the epic and tragic story signed by Hajime Isayama, which has long ago confirmed that he had already thought about the conclusion, and to confirm it, in addition to the official NHK press release released yesterday, was also the magnificent visual key published on social networks, which you can see at the bottom of the page.

All characterized by a look and a determined and severe expression, let’s see all major members of the Reconnaissance Army, Commander Hange Zoe on the left, flanked by Captain Levi, Mikasa in the foreground, Connie, Armin and Jean, only to find Eren Jaeger in the background. The artistic quality of the artwork shown is indisputable, and the choice to place the protagonist so far from his old companions is undoubtedly deliberate, considering the events read in the manga.

We remember that the fourth season will likely have more episodes compared to the previous ones, given the amount of material to be transposed, and waiting for more information we leave you to the analysis of the trailer of the Attack of the Giants 4, and to a splendid Mikasa cosplay made by Shirogane-sama.