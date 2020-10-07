Attack of the Giants 4: revealed the truth behind the change of study from WIT to MAP

For a long time there has been talk of the relationship between the WIT studio and Attack of the Giants 4. The final season of the anime was announced immediately after the conclusion of the third, with a very short teaser trailer and with virtually no animations. From there on it started rumors of a change of study.

The rumor became reality with one of the latest trailers of The Attack of the Giants 4 which confirmed the change of hands to studio MAPPA. But what were the reasons for this change? An insider managed to obtain and translate an interview posted in the November issue of Newtype where the production reveals the background.

Kodansha’s Kensuke Takaishi was approached by the WIT studio, at the end of the third season, to talk about future productions. The studio said they had reached a certain point in history by now and that, in order to become better creators, they would have moved in other directions. At that point the management of MBS with Toshihiro Maeda was forced to look for other studios and after also receiving refusals due to scheduling and workload, MAPPA said it wanted to participate.

Therefore the production has changed for reasons internal to WIT Studio. The Attack of the Giants 4 is set for December, how will it be?