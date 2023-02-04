Where to Watch The Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall Of The House of Usher, a supernatural thriller on Netflix, was created by the same people who worked on The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. Mark Hamill (Star Wars) also appears in the spooky story.

The eight-part series, helmed by Mike Flanagan, is based on the Gothic horror story The Fall Of The House of Usher by American author Edgar Allan Poe(opens in new tab). It has themes of lunacy, family, isolation, and tragedy, as well as a very frightening family estate that’s supposed to be alive!

The great mind behind some of Netflix’s finest horror programs, Mike Flanagan, will adapt another well-known horror story. His work with the streaming platform will end with this project.

The Fall of the House of Usher

Intrepid Pictures, the production firm behind all of Mike Flanagan’s motion pictures and television shows, will create the new series. The episodes will be directed by Flanagan and Michael Fimognari, who has previously worked on Midnight Mass, The Haunting series, and even Netflix’s To All The Boys movies.

With his sixth Netflix horror series now in production, Flanagan has developed a preference for using performers from his established pool of talent.

In the sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor, to his 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House, several of the breakthrough performers made their comebacks in all-new characters. With Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club, Flanagan ventured into new storylines while simultaneously retaining some of his favorite actors in nearby positions in eerie new roles.

It thus came as no surprise to find that The Fall of the House of Usher, his next series, would include a record-breaking number of performers from the Flanagan universe.

The Cast of The Fall of the House of Usher

In The Fall of the House of Usher, several of the fresher faces Flanagan introduced in The Midnight Club will play new roles. Along with Zach Gilford and Samantha Sloyan, other Midnight Club actors Ruth Codd (who portrayed Anya in The Midnight Club), Igby Rigney (Kevin), Aya Furukawa (Natsuki), and Sauriyan Sapkota (Amesh) will also feature in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, and Annabeth Gish are among the other performers who have participated in Flanagan’s two Haunting films and/or Midnight Mass in the cast of the new program.

The Fall of the House of Usher Plot

The Fall of the House of Usher is a supernatural short tale that was first published in 1839 and was written by Edgar Allan Poe. It centers on Roderick Usher and his twin sister Madeline, who reside in a house that Roderick thinks is alive and has some influence on the people who live there.

Roderick is dealing with hysteria and a deteriorating mental disease, while Madeline has bizarre, deathlike trances. The new Netflix series is touted as a contemporary version that borrows from several Poe stories in an epic narrative of greed, terror, and tragedy. The plot follows a family that descends into madness and solitude.

Flanagan’s series, which is an adaptation of the short tale, will probably take a lot of influence from this. The Haunting of Bly Manor, a horror-drama series, and other Flanagan TV adaptations of well-known tales have taken many creative liberties with their screenplays and diverged significantly from the original works.

Of course, there may be slight (or big) modifications. In any case, be prepared for a strange home and creepy folks. Basically, a Mike Flanagan series as usual.

Based on the same-named short tale by Edgar Allan Poe, the series. After getting a letter from his boyhood friend Roderick Usher stating that he is dangerously sick and needs the narrator’s company, the story’s nameless narrator travels to Usher’s enormous estate to see him.

Naturally, the visit becomes more spooky, as do the house and its occupants, including Madeline, Roderick’s sister, who is also suffering from an unexplained illness. The story concludes with a live burial, the narrator running away, and the home almost falling apart.

At this point, it’s unknown what the Flanagan show will include, but the large cast hints that we may be able to look beyond the Usher estate. C Auguste Dupin, Poe’s Sherlock predecessor, will make an appearance despite not initially existing in the short tale, as mentioned above.

The Fall of the House of Usher Release Date

The Fall of the House of Usher will thus be released in 2023, most likely in March. But as Macy points out, Netflix may aim to release the next Flanaverse series during the same time as many other horror films and television shows: between late September and the beginning of November, when the world is at its spookiest.

How to watch The Fall of the House of Usher

Only the Netflix streaming service will host the world premiere of The Fall of the House of Usher. The eight-episode Flanaverse series is a Netflix original, so everyone eager to see it will be able to watch it there whenever it debuts.

