Argylle: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

James Bond, please step aside. A new superspy is joining the film industry. Taking its cue from Elly Conway’s forthcoming book, “Argylle” offers a modern take on the espionage genre. Although it seems to be about a handsome secret spy at first glance, there is quite a bit more going on.

The producers of “Argylle” are so sure you’ll love the picture that they’re already planning a trilogy (and maybe more) based on the success of the first film. The plot will twist your assumptions about what an espionage thriller can be.

If you’re interested in learning more about the upcoming “Argylle,” including the names of the A-listers involved (it’s a big deal), the name of the acclaimed director at the helm, and the exact release date, then keep reading!

Argylle Release Date

According to the announcement, Argylle, a film produced by Apple and Universal, is set to open in cinemas on February 2, 2024. Warner Bros.’ Alto Knights, starring Robert De Niro, and Lionsgate and Blumhouse’s Imaginary, a horror thriller, will open before the picture.

This isn’t Apple’s first rodeo with studios; in October, they’re releasing Killers of the Flower Moon, a Martin Scorsese film, and in November, they’re releasing Napoleon, a Ridley Scott film, in conjunction with Sony Pictures. Once the film’s theatrical run concludes, it will be accessible on Apple TV+ for streaming since it is an original production.

Argylle Cast

Though we are only privy to a handful of names, Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle features an A-list cast, including Henry Cavill as the titular spy, Bryce Dallas Howard as the bestselling author of the Argylle novels, Elly Conway, and Sam Rockwell, a spy who is allergic to cats but steps in to protect Elly from her actual enemies.

Also included in the Argylle cast are:

Bryan Cranston

Catherine O’Hara

John Cena

Samuel L. Jackson

Ariana DeBose

Sofia Boutella

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is a talented singer and songwriter. Dua Lipa, a Grammy winner and musician, will make her big acting debut in Argylle (apart from her appearance in the Barbie movie). Lipa will also compose original music for the film’s soundtrack and title tune. Chip, the actual cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer), plays the role of Elly’s cat Alfie, according to the Argylle website.

Argylle Plot

Argylle’s epic journey, as the greatest spy of all time, is detailed in the book Argylle. Despite his amnesia, others lead him to believe that he is a famous spy author. But now that he can remember and use his lethal talents again, he embarks on a perilous adventure throughout the world, seeing faraway places like London and the US.

After exposing a complex network of falsehoods, Argylle must destroy a massive plan to clear his identity. The intricate plot of Argylle guarantees tense action scenes reminiscent of Die Hard and Lethal Weapon, two of the best thrillers of the 1980s.

Argylle Trailer

Universal Pictures launched the official Argylle trailer on September 28, 2023. The teaser not only introduces audiences to the star-studded cast but also provides them with a sneak peek at the film’s thrilling plot.

The teaser opens with a passionate dance number between Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill’s Agent Argyle. It turns out, however, that Elly is only retelling a passage from her novel to her mother.

According to the teaser, Elly has no idea that her work is causing a hornet’s nest to burst, which she was unaware ever existed. Following this, the teaser transports viewers to an exhilarating train battle sequence where Sam Rockwell’s Aiden tries everything in his power to save Elly and her cat, including jumping from a bridge while carrying a parachute.

Accompanied by what seems to be a secure residence, Elly is introduced to the actual spies whose lives her novel has thrown into chaos. In Argylle, we can expect to see firearms, explosions, a lot of action, and cats.

Argylle Creators

Production on the film began in August 2021 and wrapped in January 2022 at several US and UK locales. Director Matthew Vaughn has worked on several espionage films before Argylle, as previously stated.

Jason Fuchs, who is also Argylle’s screenwriter, wrote both Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift. Along with Adam Bohling, David Reid, and Vaughn, Fuchs will serve as a producer. Adam Fishbach, Zygi Camasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn are all serving as executive producers.

Where to watch Argylle?

On February 2, 2024, Argylle will open in theaters, but subscribers to Apple TV Plus will also have access to the film online.