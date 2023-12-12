Lisa Frankenstein: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Looking forward to a new kind of love tale is exciting as the Halloween season comes to a close and winter approaches. Here we have horror romantic comedies, a kind of film that has a devoted fan base thanks to its hilarious and touching moments interspersed with scary ones. Zelda Williams’s long-awaited directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein, stands tall in this beloved genre.

Although Warm Bodies may have been an early influence on the horror rom-com genre with its conventional apocalyptic story that takes an enchanting turn, providing a moving illustration of the strength of empathy and the universal desire for connection, Lisa Frankenstein has the potential to revolutionize the genre.

Fans looking for something out of the usual are responding to this distinctive genre, as the anticipation for Lisa Frankenstein continues to soar. If you’re sick of the same old romance movies that come out in February, this horror romantic comedy seems like a welcome change of pace with rumors of horrific love affairs and hilariously amusing humor. Here’s all the information we have about it so far.

Lisa Frankenstein Release Date

Focus Features is releasing “Lisa Frankenstein” on February 9, 2024, in time for Valentine’s Day, even though it deals with the ideal guy of every young woman—an undead one. If you’d rather not spend your Christmas watching a sugary romantic comedy, this film is excellent for a date night since it’s coming to cinemas. At times, a love tale needs a little extra bite, and “Lisa Frankenstein” is more than happy to provide it.

Lisa Frankenstein Cast

Kathryn Newton as Lisa

Cole Sprouse

Liza Soberano as Taffy

Henry Eikenberry

Joe Chrest

Carla Gugino

Lisa Frankenstein Plot

The protagonist of Lisa Frankenstein, a confused adolescent goth, is set against the vibrant background of the 1980s. Amid a terrible lightning storm, Lisa transcends the barriers between life and death by giving new life to a beautiful Victorian-era corpse.

Lisa embarks on a mission to mold her perfect partner using nothing more than her unwavering desire and an interesting gadget she found in her garage: a strange, broken tanning machine.

The story then takes a whimsically creepy turn as the lovebirds go on an adventure that is at once hilariously terrible and oddly charming. During their quest for happiness and genuine love, they stumble onto an unforeseen quest to retrieve certain vital bodily components.

They skillfully manage the complex web of their newly connected lives, creating a tale that is both endearing and unlike anything they’ve ever experienced before.

Lisa Frankenstein Trailer

A high school student uses a tanning bed that has been repurposed to reanimate a corpse, as seen in the Lisa Frankenstein trailer. A forthcoming horror-comedy based on Mary Shelley’s famous tale follows Lisa, an outcast high school student, as she uses a broken tanning bed in her garage to resurrect a gorgeous Victorian corpse during a lightning storm and transforms him into the guy she loves.

Titled a “coming of rage love story,” the teaser video presents Lisa, a confused adolescent with a high school infatuation with a dashing corpse. After a series of bizarre and horrific occurrences bring him back to life, the pair sets off on a macabre mission to find love, happiness, and his missing limbs.

Lisa is a likable goth girl, as seen in the teaser clip. Similar to how Mary Shelley, author of Frankenstein, would go to cemeteries to read and unwind, she does the same.

She shares our desire for a dead man whose tomb is adorned with a Victorian figure. In reality, Lisa uses a malfunctioning tanning bed in her garage to revive him. However, they will need to find some uncooperative donors to revitalize a few of his components. Looking forward to seeing the whole film.

Lisa Frankenstein Creators

Zelda Williams has shown herself to be an adaptable force in show business, bringing her talent and imagination to a wide range of projects. Although she is most known for her voice performance as Kuvira in The Legend of Korra, an animated series on Nickelodeon, she has also voiced Cassandra “Casey” Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Rise of the Turtles.

Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar, is credited with penning the script for Lisa Frankenstein. Cody won the esteemed Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2008 for her work on the writing of the 2007 surprise smash Juno, which brought her considerable renown. Cody will not only be credited as a writer but also as the film’s producer.

Michelle Momplaisir, Focus Features’ VP of production and development and creative executive, works on the film with Jeff Lampert as executive producer. Paula Huidobro is in charge of cinematography, while Brad Turner is in charge of editing. Isabella Summers is responsible for composing the film’s soundtrack. Lisa Frankenstein is a creation of MXN Entertainment and Lollipop Woods, among others. North American distribution will be handled by Focus Features, while worldwide distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures.