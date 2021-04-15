Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness arriverà in estate su Netflix

During the Resident Evil Showcase, a live streaming event purely focused on the video game Resident Evil: Village, new information was revealed on Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, the animated project born from the collaboration between Capcom and Netflix.

Exactly as happened with the first Resident Evil Showcase, even more emerged during this new live novità su Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, anime film that will have as protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, two historical protagonists of the videogame saga.

Set about two years after Resident Evil 4, therefore in the period between Resident Evil Revelations 2 and Resident Evil 6, the Netflix CGI project will see Leon follow a ‘investigation inside the White House. Suddenly, however, the federal agent finds himself embroiled in a zombie invasion.

Following the previously released Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness synopsis, the showcase presented by Brittney Brombacher unearthed one spectacular trailer in which Leon and Claire investigate the mysterious events in which they were involved. A ravenous horde of undead, however, has arrived at the doors of the White House. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will arrive on the Netflix catalog in month of July, in time for the franchise’s 25th anniversary celebrations.