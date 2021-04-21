El director de Overwatch, Jeff Kaplan, deja Blizzard Entertainment

Jeff Kaplan, Director of Overwatch, has announced that will be leaving Blizzard Entertainment after nearly 20 years in the company.

In a personal message, Kaplan announced his departure from Blizzard Entertainment after 19 years. You can read his full letter below.

“Greetings Overwatch community, I’m leaving Blizzard Entertainment after 19 incredible years. It was truly the honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for such a passionate audience. I want to express my deep appreciation to all the people at Blizzard who supported our games, our gaming teams, and our players. But I want special thanks to the wonderful developers who shared with me the journey of creation. Never accept the world as it seems to be. Always dare to see it for what it could be. I hope you do the same. GG, Jeffrey Kaplan.”.

Overwatch 2 development will continue with Aaron Keller taking over as new director of the sequel. Keller previously worked with Kaplan on World of Warcraft.

“Jeff has been a great leader, mentor and friend, and he knows how much we will miss him.”Keller writes in a letter to the community. “I have been fortunate to work alongside him and the rest of the Overwatch team for many years in building something that continues to inspire people around the world, and I am honored to carry the torch forward. “.

Kaplan joined Blizzard in 2002, where he began as a designer in World of Warcraft, developing missions for the MMORPG, which at that time had not yet reached the market. Eventually, he became the director of WoW. In 2009, Kaplan spearheaded an unannounced project at Blizzard called Titan, which was about a first-person shooter game.

Unfortunately, Titan never came and was officially canceled in 2014. However, Kaplan and the members of the Titan team took ideas from the game and redesigned them into a team-based hero shooter. now known as Overwatch.

Overwatch has been incredibly successful since its launch. With over 50 million players and numerous Game of the Year awards. Additionally, Overwatch helped reinvigorate the hero shooter genre. Overwatch also spawned its own series dedicated to esports.

Blizzard is also developing the sequel right now. Y Overwatch 2 will be a game designed to introduce a single player component that will give more prominence to the beloved heroes of Overwatch. Anyway, it is confirmed that New maps and PvP heroes will still be released for Overwatch 1 (also for 2, of course).

As soon as al futuro de Overwatch 2, below you can read Keller’s full letter: