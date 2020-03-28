Apparent son of Rigo Tovar appears and demands part of the inheritance

Share it:

Fifteen years after the death of the iconic singer Rigo Tovar, a person named Rigo Tovar Ristori claims to be his son and is willing to undergo a DNA test. The alleged son of the late Mexican singer in turn demands part of the inheritance.

In an interview for the Ventaneando program, the alleged son of Rigo Tovar commented, "I feel sure that I am the son of Rigo Tovar, I have always said it, I am not a charlatan like many who say they are and show nothing, no They don't even show a credential and they don't want to take a DNA test, I'm from the 70s … 75 to be exact, I was born at the time when Dad was at his peak and I have every right to fight what is my due ".

He gave these statements to the TV Azteca program after Rigo Tovar's widow assured in this same program that Rigo Tovar Ristori was not the son of her deceased husband (remembered for his song "El Sirenito").

It is not fair for her to say that I am the supposed son, I told her, I can do the DNA test with her children, I can do the DNA test whenever I want.

Rigo Tovar Ristori said that the singer and his mother named Doris Ristori Villagrán met in 1975 in Mexico City.. "Mom met him in the year 75, he gets pregnant and I was born on December 18, 75, during that stage, Dad has another relationship with Mrs. Aneli Scott, and my respects for the lady too, and for my brother Rigo Tovar Scott He has another relationship and my brother was born in March 1976, from there he maintains another relationship and my brother who was Bruno was born and then Dad has another relationship where he married Mrs. María Isabel in the year 76 ".

He also assured that the widow of Rio Tovar knew of his existence and came to live with him.

