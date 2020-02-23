Apex Legends: the original map will be available again soon

Share it:

Good news for all players of Apex Legends: Respawn Entertainment announced that as of tomorrow until February 24 will be available again The Canyon of the Kings (Kings Canyon, in the original language), or the original map of the battle royale.

In this way, the Californian team will make two groups of gamers happy in one fell swoop: the most nostalgic, who will be able to scale again the battlefield that accompanied the launch of the game a year ago; the new arrivals, who after learning the World Borders (World's Edge) will discover the past of the game. The latter, we recall, went to replace the original one on the occasion of the launch of Season 3 of Apex Legends, which took place at the beginning of last October.

Respawn Entertainment specified that the original map will go alongside the current one, not to replace it, therefore players will have the opportunity to land and battle on both, albeit for a limited period. If you don't know it, you can get a taste of it by looking at the short clip packaged by Respawn Entertainment for the occasion, and which we have attached at the bottom of this news.

We take this opportunity to remind you that the Octane Edition of Apex Legends has been launched in physical format, which offers a code to get various in-game bonuses, including the legendary costume Arachnid of Octane

and the legendary spider bite weapon skin for the sniper rifle Radius.