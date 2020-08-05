Apex Legends: It's Always Be Closing Evolved event arrives, the first clues of Season 6

Share it:

During the evening the official social channels of Apex Legends they are back in business thanks to the publication of two interesting videos: the first linked to the new limited-time event and the second that probably has to do with Season 6.

For what concerns It's Always Be Closing Evolved, it is a new event with an exclusive mode that gives all the players who participate in it the same initial loadout: a gun mozambique it's a EVO-Shield, or the particular armor that improves its defensive abilities every time an enemy is eliminated. As usual, the event should introduce a new series of exclusive items to buy in the shop and, perhaps, challenges with free rewards. In any case it will be possible to participate in this extra modality from 11 to 18 August 2020, or throughout the next week.

Audio recording linked to is also very interesting Bangalore, which seems to suggest that the legend is talking to a mysterious man. It is not clear who the other interlocutor is, but it is very likely that he has some connection with the soldier and that he may be the next playable character in the battle royale. It cannot be ruled out that this is precisely the brother of Bangalore, who was mentioned in a series of leaks dating back to a few seasons ago and never mentioned again.

At this point there is nothing left to do but wait for the next clue from the developers, reminding you that soon Apex Legends will also land on Steam and Nintendo Switch, versions that will accompany the update with cross-play.