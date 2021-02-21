Anime Japan 2021, from The Attack of the Giants to SAO: all the dates and announcements scheduled

A few days ago, the organization of Anime Japan 2021 confirmed that the annual edition will take place regularly, anticipating the presence of a series of panels dedicated to some of the most popular anime in the world. Today all the participants in the event have finally been confirmed, and we anticipate that the list promises great things.

Before moving on to the list, we remind you that the event will be held both live and online, with two days of opening to the public (27 and 28 March) and two days exclusively in live streaming (29 and 30), from 10:00 to 17:00 approximately. The price of tickets for online viewing is 3,800 yen (approximately € 30) per day, or 7,300 yen (approximately € 55) for a two-day bundle.

As for the announcements, there will be three different stages, red, blue and green, each with different participants. Below is the complete list with timetables.

Red Stage

Netflix original productions (Eden, Gokushufudou: The Way of the Apron) – March 27 from 9:45 am to 10:20 am

(Eden, Gokushufudou: The Way of the Apron) – March 27 from 9:45 am to 10:20 am Original project by A-1 Pictures – March 27 from 11:15 to 11:50

– March 27 from 11:15 to 11:50 So I’m a Spider, So What? – March 27 between 12:45 and 13:20

– March 27 between 12:45 and 13:20 SK8 the Infinity – March 27 between 2:15 pm and 2:50 pm

– March 27 between 2:15 pm and 2:50 pm Let’s Make a Mug Too – March 27 from 3:45 pm to 4:20 pm

– March 27 from 3:45 pm to 4:20 pm Blue Reflection Ray – March 28 between 9:45 am and 10:20 am

– March 28 between 9:45 am and 10:20 am Kiratto Pri ☆ Chan – March 28 from 11:15 to 11:50

– March 28 from 11:15 to 11:50 The Irregular at Magic High School – March 28 from 12:45 to 13:20

– March 28 from 12:45 to 13:20 Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory – March 28 between 2:15 pm and 2:50 pm

– March 28 between 2:15 pm and 2:50 pm Horimiya – March 28 from 3:45 pm to 4:20 pm

Green Stage

It’s Disgusting to Call This Love – March 27 from 9:00 to 9:45

– March 27 from 9:00 to 9:45 Godzilla: Singular Point – March 27 between 10:30 and 11:05

– March 27 between 10:30 and 11:05 Higurashi: When They Cry – March 27 from 12:00 to 12:35

– March 27 from 12:00 to 12:35 86 -Eighty Six- – March 27 from 13:30 to 14:05

– March 27 from 13:30 to 14:05 Sword Art Online: Progressive – March 27 between 3pm and 3:35 pm

– March 27 between 3pm and 3:35 pm Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – March 27th from 4:30 pm to 5:05 pm

– March 27th from 4:30 pm to 5:05 pm The Hero’s Successor – March 28 from 9:00 to 9:35

– March 28 from 9:00 to 9:35 Back Arrow – 28 March from 10:30 to 11:05

– 28 March from 10:30 to 11:05 Deemo The Movie – March 28 from 12:00 to 12:35

– March 28 from 12:00 to 12:35 My Hero Academia 5 – March 28th from 1:30 pm to 2:05 pm

– March 28th from 1:30 pm to 2:05 pm Jujutsu Kaisen – March 28th from 3:00 pm to 3:35 pm

– March 28th from 3:00 pm to 3:35 pm Zombieland Saga Revenge – March 28 from 4.30pm to 5.05pm

Blue Stage

The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest – March 27 from 9:00 to 9:35

– March 27 from 9:00 to 9:35 Mo Dao Zu Shi – March 27 from 10:30 to 11:05

– March 27 from 10:30 to 11:05 Original project by Gagaga Bunko – March 27 between 1:30 pm and 2:05 pm

– March 27 between 1:30 pm and 2:05 pm Vita da Slime – March 27 between 3pm and 3:35 pm

– March 27 between 3pm and 3:35 pm Dropkick On My Devil! – March 27 between 4:30 pm and 5:05 pm

– March 27 between 4:30 pm and 5:05 pm World Trigger 2 – March 28 from 9:00 to 9:35

– March 28 from 9:00 to 9:35 Dr. Stone: Stone Wars – 28 March from 10:30 to 11:05

– 28 March from 10:30 to 11:05 Jobless Reincarnation – March 28 from 12:00 to 12:35

– March 28 from 12:00 to 12:35 Selection Project – March 28th from 1:30 pm to 2:05 pm

– March 28th from 1:30 pm to 2:05 pm Dragon Quest: Dai – March 28 between 3pm and 3:35 pm

– March 28 between 3pm and 3:35 pm The Attack of the Giants 4 – March 28 from 4.30pm to 5.05pm

As for the Red Stage, the focus is mainly on Netflix productions, as the release dates of two major anime series could finally be revealed. Great interest also in the A-1 Pictures project, currently working on the Sword Art Online film, Kaguya-sama: Love is War 3 and 86 -Eighty Six-, which among other things will be officially presented a couple of hours later in the Blue Stage. Horimiya, then, could receive a second season.

In the Green Stage there are the three giants of Weekly Shonen Jump and the Sword Art Online film, which apparently will adapt part of the volumes of the Kawahara spin-off. Demon slayer could show a taste of Season 2, while Jujutsu Kaisen should formalize the renewal for a second season. My Hero Academia will certainly show a teaser for Season 5, but according to some rumors, some revelations on the third film to be released in the summer cannot be excluded.

The Blue Stage is a little quieter, even Gagaga Bunko’s project could prove surprising. The publisher is releasing the Oregairu sequel, and with an OVA on the way, a new adaptation can’t be ruled out. To close the games we will think MAPPA with The Attack of the Giants, in a panel that – coincidentally – will begin concurrently with the release of the final episode.

What do you think of it? Which panel inspires you the most? Let us know in the comments!