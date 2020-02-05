Anil Murthy explodes against Barça in the Rodrigo case

The idyll between Rodrigo Morenoflagship Valencia, and the Catalan club has been among the most followed during this winter market. However, everything fell apart when the Barça He decided to stand by claiming as the sole reason the amount requested by the Valencian club for his transfer.

Murthy, in an interview with "Batzine", singapure diary, He has clarified the reasons why the player did not leave the club."Teveryone knows what we ask for Rodrigo and we will not be entertained with offers that are not backed by money ".

Further, He has been very unhappy with the attitude that Barça has maintained during the negotiations. "If you can offer it in cash, perfect. If you cannot guarantee a specific form of payment, we cannot carry it out. " "ANDl Valencia did not receive an offer that reflects the high quality of the player ".

The president of Valencia wanted to clarify about the "Rodrigo case", that unfair negotiations can also affect the player. "We cannot consider offers that are not backed by money. That also destabilizes the player."