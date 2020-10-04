An Attack on Titan fan finds out who the giant Sasha killed really is

During season 2 of The Attack of the Giants there was a brief parenthesis in which Sasha Blouse was the protagonist. The girl of the Exploratory Legion and historical companion of the protagonists of the anime went alone and without her three-dimensional maneuvering device into the forest to help with the evacuation.

There was in fact a problem with an invasion of giants within the second circle of walls. Due to the unpredictability of the situation, many unequipped forces were deployed. Arrived at the village though Sasha is faced with a giant who was devouring a woman, while a little girl was terrified and stuck nearby.

The girl strengthens herself and kills the giant using a bow, arrows and an ax, thus managing to make the girl escape. THE Attack of the Giants anime fans have noticed a detail which led to the identification of the slain giant. Below you can see this comparison with the various images.

As you may have noticed by now, the giants take on the features of those who are transformed and, looking at a photo shown in an episode, we notice that the giant is identical to Connie’s father. Although without the possibility of returning to normal, Sasha had to practically kill the parent of a fellow soldier and friend, albeit of course without knowing it. Did you notice this detail? We will see if in The Attack of the Giants 4 there will be a mention for this curiosity; during the next season we will see Sasha but also Mikasa with new equipment.