An Argentine footballer, among the “dirtiest” in Premier League history

The prominent military man, who was the first head of the Pentagon during the Republican government, wrote a column in which he supported the protesters' claims. For his part, the president said he was happy that he left office and said that "he is the most overrated general in the world"
June 4, 2020
