American journalists against Uzaki-chan: “Immoral and sexist”, chaos breaks out on Twitter

Among the most interesting surprises of the summer season definitely stands out Uzaki-chan wa asobitai, the series starring the young Hana Uzaki. The anime has been at the center of several controversies for months, due to the ecchi content and disproportionate forms of the girl, but lately, an article by Unseen Japan it literally wreaked havoc.
The main criticism is reported in the journalist’s article Jay Allen, which several months ago caused a fuss by posting a poster used by the Japanese Red Cross to raise awareness among passers-by and remember the importance of blood donations. The image, visible at the bottom, shows the tackle Hana Uzaki in one of her classic poses while teasing passers-by: “Senpai! Have you never donated blood? Isn’t that .. are you afraid of needles? What a disappointment .. you are really good for nothing!“.
The reporter said the following: “My reaction – and my wife’s – was the same: these images are not suitable for public squares nor should they be used by institutions such as the Red CrossAccording to Allen, who even mentioned the #MeToo movement in the tweet, the poster would show an overly sexualized girl, and would feed the stereotypes according to which women are nothing more than sexual objects useful to encourage men to perform certain actions.
Thousands of comments after the situation seemed to have finally calmed down, until, recently, other major American news sites such as CBR and Bounding into Comics started talking about the controversy again.
The outbreak of the new controversy has convinced many Western artists to “fix” the design of the protagonist, according to many made with absolutely unrealistic or even offensive forms. At the bottom you can take a look at the comments of the fans, who are still discussing on social networks.
What do you think of it? Could the girl’s design be deemed offensive? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you want to know more about the anime instead, you can take a look at our first news on Uzaki-chan wa asobitai.
Let me clarify. I’m not opposed to your particular fetish. There’s an appropriate place for erotic material of all kinds.
The issue is that eroticization of women occurs EVERYWHERE – including places where it’s inappropriate. Like, you know, a fucking BLOOD DRIVE CAMPAIGN.
I think you’re missing the point.
They must be so used to see those manga girls with ridiculously exaggerated breasts all the time, so probably they did not think at all about it. They should have thought twice. As you say, absolutely inappropriate.
my take on #uzakiredraw bc my god do cis men need to stop overly sexualizing women already. its so annoying 🙄 requested by euubu except i cant tag them so whoops pic.twitter.com/MyKctTlOSJ
lmao u guys act like its natural, as if most women dont get plastic surgery due to blatant mysogyny to change women due to male dominated media
Hi, I’m an ace artist and since I was ~14 I’ve had a figure like Uzaki’s. If you think the size of her breasts is inappropriate or inherantly sexual even when they’re totally coverd you’re the reason I hated my body and wanted to hide it for years. Kindly shut the fuck up. 😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/yV1dc1n6Fe
