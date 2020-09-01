American journalists against Uzaki-chan: “Immoral and sexist”, chaos breaks out on Twitter

Share it:

Among the most interesting surprises of the summer season definitely stands out Uzaki-chan wa asobitai, the series starring the young Hana Uzaki. The anime has been at the center of several controversies for months, due to the ecchi content and disproportionate forms of the girl, but lately, an article by Unseen Japan it literally wreaked havoc.

The main criticism is reported in the journalist’s article Jay Allen, which several months ago caused a fuss by posting a poster used by the Japanese Red Cross to raise awareness among passers-by and remember the importance of blood donations. The image, visible at the bottom, shows the tackle Hana Uzaki in one of her classic poses while teasing passers-by: “Senpai! Have you never donated blood? Isn’t that .. are you afraid of needles? What a disappointment .. you are really good for nothing!“.

The reporter said the following: “My reaction – and my wife’s – was the same: these images are not suitable for public squares nor should they be used by institutions such as the Red CrossAccording to Allen, who even mentioned the #MeToo movement in the tweet, the poster would show an overly sexualized girl, and would feed the stereotypes according to which women are nothing more than sexual objects useful to encourage men to perform certain actions.

Thousands of comments after the situation seemed to have finally calmed down, until, recently, other major American news sites such as CBR and Bounding into Comics started talking about the controversy again.

The outbreak of the new controversy has convinced many Western artists to “fix” the design of the protagonist, according to many made with absolutely unrealistic or even offensive forms. At the bottom you can take a look at the comments of the fans, who are still discussing on social networks.

What do you think of it? Could the girl’s design be deemed offensive? Let us know yours with a comment! In case you want to know more about the anime instead, you can take a look at our first news on Uzaki-chan wa asobitai.