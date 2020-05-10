Share it:

Dark Season 3 The Final Season Arrives On Netflix This June

The fantastic German Science fiction ‘Dark’ is catching the attention of the viewers ever since 2017. The viewers eagerly wait for it’s seasoned to hit the screens. This show is considered to be the best ever show to catch viewers’ attention with huge intensity. The amazing visuals of this science fiction show are amazing, and some are considering the show to be a groundbreaking series. The first season of Dark came in 2017 and set the screens on fire with the amazing story and cast. After that, viewers waited for the long period of 2 years for the next season. The movie took the wonderful turn when Martha told teen Jonas that she is from another world. The whole story is full of twists from start to end. The show got great ratings of 8.7/10 on IMDB. The previous season of Dark gave viewers a fantastic experience.

The cast of Dark Season 3:

Jordis Triebel as Katharina, Andreas Pietschmann as older Jonas, Louis Hofmann as teen Jonas, Mark Waschke as Noah, Lisa Vicari as Martha.

Release Date of Dark Season 3:

There is no official announcement for the release of the third season, but we can expect it in June 2020. According to IMDB, the release date of Dark Season 3 is June 27, 2020. ‘Dark’ showrunner Baran Bo Odar wrote, it’s official that we are working on Dark Season 3. It’s the final season of the journey. He also added, we always had three seasons in mind when we developed Dark at very first. All the episodes of season 3 will be on the same date on Netflix also. Season 3 will be the final season of the great journey, so the viewers are very much eager about it.

