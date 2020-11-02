American Horror Story: How Ryan Murphy called anthology horror

If among the most talked about and popular shows of the new millennium the name of American Horror Story, it is certainly not the result of chance. The anthological series conceived by Ryan Murphy in 2011, when his Glee was at the peak of its success, it immediately took shape as an intriguing and revolutionary product for the medium and allowed its creator to reach full consecration in the television authorial panorama. With a multi-faceted concept, Murphy’s terrifying work immediately surprised audiences and critics with its particular narrative structure: until 2011, the concept of an anthological series provided that each episode was free from the others and therefore self-contained; with AHSinstead it was the first time that an entire season was seen as an arc aimed at ending at the end of a cycle of episodes.

Thus paving the way for other experiments of the same type – just think of Fargo oa True Detective – American Horror Story it aimed to shake the sensitivity and conscience of the spectators in depth, telling the horror and the macabre in a completely innovative way. Wishing to analyze the importance and influence of the series in showing a new way of making TV, we could summarize the entire revolution of Ryan Murphy using the concept of “exaltation of the different”: by exploiting in his favor original narrative elements and famous fragments of American history, the showrunner has brought to light important themes that aim at the exaltation of diversity and the clearance of prejudices.

With nine seasons under his belt – and with AHS 10 in the works – the giant of the FX network has no intention of stopping and seems to want to make the most of the anthology genre to continue to discuss. While leaving room for numerous smudges over the various seasons, American Horror Story is configured in effect as a courageous and important product for the growth of the phenomenon linked to television series. So let’s look together at the most interesting ideas and the peculiarities that make it a title that is worth recovering, after the inclusion of the title in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.

A horror story

If the dialogue on the narrative structure is already interesting in itself, the one on the style of the narrative deserves further mention. Dwelling only on the title of the series, what is clear and obvious American Horror Story intends to tell. Yet it is the way in which he does it that manages to create a great following around him: while incorporating horror in all its forms as a distinctive trait, it is elevated to a means of communication useful to shift the focus on very different genres that can touch the heart of the beholder.

In fact, rather than horror in a broad sense, it would be more appropriate to celebrate the use of the grotesque as a tool to support the story: it will not be at all rare to notice typically dramatic elements within the seasons, as well as the presence of some macabre scenes close to the demented and the darkest humor should not be surprising.

The theme that more than any other manages to bind the viewer to the characters and to the narration lies in the empathic component that the show aims to highlight. Let me be clear: terror is always present and in some cases it even reigns supreme, demonstrating how the series has over the years exceeded all limits of censorship or taboo reserved for the genre.

However, instead of self-celebrating as a simple horror story, American Horror Story aims to exalt itself as a story about the horror that man reserves for the different.

Ryan Murphy, author avowedly homosexual and victim of discrimination, has devoted great attention to the representation of the outcasts and the marginalized from the very first scenes hoping to overcome prejudices and often including characters easily ignored elsewhere. Whether they are individuals belonging to the LGBTQIA + community or individuals completely outside the typical television canons, the show really manages to find a space for everyone.

Interpreters, much more than characters

In this sense, the Murphy and Falchuk series also brings a breath of fresh air with regard to the choice of characters. Leveraging a cast of great performers – da Jessica Lange a Sarah Paulson, gives Evan Peters a Kathy Bates – flanked by completely new faces, is highlighted once again as the focus is not on aesthetics but on substance. The character of a character, as well as his story and his actions, are artfully built to strike the viewer or at least to intrigue him and push him to understand what fate has in store for him. The real appeal of characters with a dark soul and dark secrets lies in the many facets that the actors are able to show season after season.

That’s right; one of the strongest features of American Horror Story resides in the alchemy among its interpreters, who every year find themselves struggling with a completely different character from the previous one. An experiment, this, which has a double value: to show the eclecticism of the cast and allow the spectators to bond emotionally to the actor, even before the character. Although not always shared, it seems unequivocal how this particular was a strength for the continuation of the show and has contributed enormously to the success of the series.

Reinterpreting man’s fears

Net of some seasons less successful than others in adding valid material to the complex game of references and citations of the series, the authors undoubtedly deserve praise for their attempt to build a rich and vast narrative universe in which the seasons are connected by a thin thread. A game that involves a lot of fans in fact concerns the attempt to put together the various points that the series disperses in time and space, between contexts and eras often distant from each other, analyzing for a long time any recurring characters or hints to some locations of the seasons pass.

If the anthological element plays a fundamental role, however, an important theme that always comes back to the surface in the universe of American Horror Story: fate always hangs over each individual, and the past often ends up influencing the present by repeating itself as in a sad cycle of events.

Thus trying to fight this dark and apparently inevitable fate, the series brings to light the true fear of man and puts it at the center of a dialogue that is closely linked with the fears and impositions of American society through the various historical periods. AHS he thus develops a gothic story on several levels that collects various real historical elements and puts them at the service of the most classic elements of the horror genre, making those primordial fears more present and pressing.

The truths of a changing America

In an attempt to humanize its monsters and create empathy with the viewer, the series aims to tell America between yesterday and today, bringing to the surface current and never completely resolved topics. Probably American Horror Story it’s never going to be a show focused solely on haunted houses, witches and adrift fools, because was not born with that intent; nevertheless, it is thanks to this detail that the work finds its greatest strength. Pointing the finger at marginalization, bluntly exposing the biggest fears of bigots, AHS pushes the viewer to reflect on the limits of modern society in a world that is constantly changing.

By taking the risk of pointing out the fears and issues at the center of the most heated debates, the series manages to stand out as one of the most contemporary products of our time – in every sense of the term. The frightening and bloody sequences of events are continuously alternated with interesting conversations related to the concept of race, gender and morals that push the accelerator beyond the boundaries of the ordinary. After all, if there is a reason why the show has managed to please many viewers it is exactly this. In the maze of its clashes and battles, AHS try to show things for what they are without any fear of being judged.