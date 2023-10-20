American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know Far

The unique narrative and stellar cast of American Horror Story: Delicate, the twelfth season of the popular horror anthology series, keep fans glued to their screens. The story of AHS: Delicate was inspired by Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition. Season two, which premiered in September, introduced fans to a terrifying new universe filled with suspense and twists.

The first five episodes of the double-length season are available online. The intricate narrative and skillful narration of this thrilling tale have left readers eager for the next episode. In this investigation, tvacute analyzes the most latest episode, predicts what will happen in the next episodes, and deciphers the season’s mysteries.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Release Date

The precise release date of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 has not been announced, although it is scheduled to occur in 2024. We expect it to come in the first part of the year, but have not received official word; thus, we will update this page when new details become available.

American Horror Story: Delicate Cast

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as Nicolette

Denis O’Hare as Dr. Andrew Hill

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Corbyn

Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Sonia Shawcross and Adeline Harding

Cara Delevingne as Ivy Ehrenreich

Julie White as Ms. Io Preecher

Maaz Ali as Kamal

Dominic Burgess as Hamish Moss

Ryan Spahn as Derek

Juliana Canfield as Talia Baldwin

Tavi Gevinson as Cora

Taylor Richardson as Babette Eno

Billie Lourd as Ashley

Leslie Grossman as Ashleigh

Debra Monk as Virginia Harding

American Horror Story: Delicate Story

Season one focuses on the lives of the Alcotts (Emma Roberts as the performer Anna Victoria Alcott and Kim Kardashian as her publicist Siobhan Corbyn; Matt Czuchry as her husband Dexter Harding) as they deal with their reproductive troubles. While Anna is at the pinnacle of her profession and receiving accolades for her recent film, she and her husband Matt are also trying to have a family.

The actor has been hounded by house invaders, an elderly lady dressed in all black called Ms. Preecher (Julie White), and workers at the private hospital he has been visiting who are strange and untrustworthy. In the midseason finale, “Preecher,” we learn more about Ms. Preecher’s history, get some answers to pressing questions concerning Anna’s situation, and get the distinct impression that Dexter is in danger. This episode, clocking in at only 37 minutes, is packed with ads yet amps up the tension all the same.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1 Ending

Anna watches the Golden Globes event by herself and is heartbroken when Babette Eno takes home the Best Actress trophy despite the fact that Anna was nominated for and won the Gotham Award. The call from Siobhan comes as a shock to the girl, who is already on a downward spiral.

The publicists probed whether or if Anna wanted an Oscar as much as she wanted a child. Anna answers yes, seemingly at the whim of her feelings. She blacks out and learns the following day that Babette was beheaded in a vehicle accident. It’s probably fair to say that we have more puzzles than answers at this point. Part 2 of AHS: Delicate should provide some answers.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Plot

Anna’s otherworldly predicament seems very real as the first season of American Horror Story: Delicate concludes. Whether or not she gives birth and whether or not the kid is a demonic one that will be snatched away by the shadowy beings is unknown at this time. Ms. Preecher appears to be turning a corner now that she wishes to protect Anna from the same fate that befell her.

Ivy, who had previously looked to be on Ms. Preecher’s side, suddenly becomes more skeptical as the young lady watches Ms. Preecher and Virginia Harding’s encounter closely. The fact that Ivy appears in the picture with Dexter and his buddies out of nowhere is perhaps also a signal that she is a friend of Dexter’s ex-wife, Adeline.

Aside from Dexter, Sonia Shawcross and her little quirks also come across as suspicious. Part 2 of American Horror Story: Delicate, after a lengthy hiatus, will undoubtedly provide answers to these and other issues.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Episodes

The exact number of episodes of AHS: Delicate is unknown at this time. There were five episodes in the first half of the season. It’s possible that Delicate will feature 10 episodes, like the past three seasons of American Horror Story. That means there will be five more episodes in Part 2.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1 Episodes are as follows:

Episode 01: “Multiply Thy Pain”

Episode 02: “Rockabye”

Episode 03: “When the Bough Breaks”

Episode 04: “Vanishing Twin”

Episode 05: “Preech”

Where to watch American Horror Story: Delicate?

Hulu and FX (for those who haven’t yet cut the cord) both provide whole seasons of American Horror Story. September 20, 2023, saw the premiere of “Multiply the Pain,” the first episode of the show. FX has not yet said the number of episodes that will be in Season Twelve, but they will continue to run weekly on Thursdays.

American Horror Story: Delicate Trailer

On September 6th, a lengthy trailer for the next season was published. It establishes Czuchry as Anna’s spouse and portrays Kardashian’s character as a kind of mentor and (perhaps evil) companion to Roberts’ Anna. Delevingne, meantime, is portrayed to be one of Anna’s reproductive physicians and a possible follower.

American Horror Story: Delicate: Why it was split into 2 parts?

Both the WGA strike in May and the SAG strike in July caused delays in the production of the series. These external factors led to the breakup, and the revival of the program is now conditional on the outcome of the current SAG strike.