Netflix and Guillermo del Toro announce release date for Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Tales of Arcadia is already one of the most successful animated series from Netflix. Something that should not surprise us, considering that it is a series based on the fantasy novel by Guillermo del Toro, in which the director himself is also involved as the main creator.

So when it was announced Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, a film based precisely on that series Previously, expectations were high. However, it’s been a long time since that. Now, finally, the streaming platform and del Toro himself They have just announced the release date of the film: next July 21, 2021. You can see it in the following trailer:

Here it is: RISE OF THE TITANS date! July 21st!! Watch the teaser here!! They will rise! https://t.co/88rXfQdoxO – Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2021

As you can see, the news has taken place through from twitter. In the message that accompanies the publication, Netflix reminds us that “The extraordinary animated saga unites the magical worlds of TROLLHUNTERS, 3BELOW and WIZARDS in an epic movie on July 21st. “.

As for the trailer, it is a good sample of what awaits us in this adventure, which will also feature Marc Guggenheim as executive producer. That is to say, of a full color fantasy adventure with very charismatic characters and, of course, the beloved trolls of his particular world.

On the other hand, this is the announcement that Guillermo del Toro had already warned us about. And indeed, in the end it has nothing to do with some new video game. Without going any further, it had been speculated on the possibility that finally that “Silent Hills” will be announced (perhaps with another name) that Konami canceled in its day, and which had with del Toro and Kojima in the team creative.