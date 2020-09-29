Amazon Prime Video: all the TV series coming out in October 2020

As the second season of The Boys draws to a close (here the review of The Boys 2×06), the catalog of Amazon Prime Video is preparing to enrich itself with new arrivals, including The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second spin-off of the post-apocalyptic series based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, whose peculiarity is that the story takes place a decade after the outbreak of the zombie apocalypse of the parent series.

At the end of the month, however, it will be the turn of the remake of the Channel 4 cult Utopia and the return of the couple Simon Pegg e Nick Frost in seriality with Truth Seeker, show that combines the supernatural and comedy. These are just some of the news coming to Prime Video: read on to find out more about this month’s offer!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – dal 2 ottobre

Dopo il successo di The Walking Dead e Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond tells the story of the first generation raised in the zombie-apocalyptic scenario. Some will become heroes, others the villains, but eventually all will change forever, grown and consolidated in their identities.

This new chapter of the saga is created by Scott M. Gimple with Matt Negrete (also here in the role of showrunner) and starring Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond, flanked by guests stars like Natalie Gold (Succession, The Land of Steady Habits) as Lyla, a mysterious figure who operates in the dark for the cause she believes in; Al Calderon (Step Up: High Water) as Barca; Scott Adsit (Veep, 30 Rock) as Tony and Ted Sutherland (Fear Street, Rise) as Percy. For more information, we recommend our preview of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Savage X Fenty Show – the second season starting October 2nd

This is a unique fashion show for celebrate the new fall 2020 collection created by music and fashion icon Rihanna. The series combines the parade of models, actresses and dancers with the special performances of some of the stars of the music world such as hip-hop star Travis Scott, but also Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia.

Famous faces of the Savage X Fenty Show are also on stage again: Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani and Paloma Elsesser. At their side, the new entries Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith Chika, Miss 5th Avenue, Jaida Essence Hall and many others, all with I’m wearing the latest savage looks and the super tough Savage X Fenty fall 2020 collection, available in the Amazon Fashion store and on Savage X Fenty.

NOS4A2 – the second season from 23 October

The second season of NOS4A2 resumes eight years after the events that occurred in the first season (here the review of NOS42A). Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) is more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) who, after dealing with his own mortality, returns thirsty for revenge on Vic. This time around, she focuses on the person closest to her, her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul leads Vic and Charlie to face the mistakes of their past in order to secure the future of the child.

Recall that the show is based on the bestselling novel by Joe Hill and stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto and up-and-coming actress Ashleigh Cummings. Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti complete the cast.

Utopia – from 30 October

Utopia is an eight-episode conspiracy thriller based on the adventures of a group of characters trying to save the world. Inspired by the British cult series of the same name, the new Amazon Original series is written by Gillian Flynn, here also showrunner and executive producer.

The story revolves around a group of comic book enthusiasts who met online thanks to a common obsession with a seemingly fictional graphic novel called Utopia. Ian (Dan Byrd), Becky (Ashleigh LaThrop), Samantha (Jessica Rothe), Wilson Wilson (Desmin Borges) and Grant (Javon “Wanna” Walton) will be capable of bring to light the messages hidden in the pages of Utopia that predict a threat to humanity.

The group will thus face an adventure that will lead them to come face to face with the famous protagonist of the comic, Jessica Hyde (Sasha Lane), who will join their mission to save the world hiding other secrets herself.

In the cast John Cusack – for the first time regular member in a television series – (Dr. Kevin Christie), Rainn Wilson (Dr. Michael Stearns), Farrah Mackenzie (Alice), Christopher Denham (Arby) and Cory Michael Smith (Thomas Christie ).

Truth Seekers – starting October 30th

Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz are the writers and creators of this new supernatural comedy series that follows a team of part-time paranormal investigators, come together to discover and film ghost sightings across the UK by sharing their adventures via an online channel. As they guard haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their range of ghost-detecting home gizmos, their supernatural experiences become more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly and lead to the uncovering of a conspiracy that could cause the ghost. Armageddon for the entire human race.

Truth Seekers combines the comical and the terrifying, in an exciting new take on the genre. In the cast of the series, Nick Frost as Gus, Simon Pegg as Dave, Samson Kayo as Elton, Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid and Susan Wokoma as Helen.

The Challenge: ETA – from 30 October

Let’s move on to this Spanish Amazon Original docuseries, which tells about eight episodes the story of the terrorist group ETA, starting with his first murder in 1968, until his dissolution in 2018, and the fight of the Spanish government and the Civil Guard against it. The series is an unprecedented historical journey through the testimonies of key figures of the time and images never seen before.

The Challenge: ETA is a docu-series narrated by real people and includes in-depth interviews with four former presidents of the Spanish government: Felipe González, José María Aznar, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Mariano Rajoy, who have addressed the terrorist organization both politically than through the police.

Also included are testimonies from former Lehendakaris Garaikoetxea and Ardanza, Fernando Almansa (former head of the royal house), journalists, senior officials of the Spanish military police, including Manuel Sánchez Corbi, and former ETA members. These testimonies narrate their most difficult and risky operations to neutralize subsequent commands. Consisting of over 80 interviews, The Challenge: ETA tells of one of the most tragic events in recent Spanish history, revealing the true extent of decades of terrorist activity that resulted in more than 800 deaths.

All other releases of October 2020

Law & Order – seasons 11-20 from 1st October

The series created by Dick Wolf is one of the longest running and from the beginning of the month it will be possible to recover all twenty seasons, for a total of 456 episodes. Recall that at the moment the first ten seasons are already available and that the show is a police and legal procedure in which the episodes are divided between the investigation phase and those of the trial in the courtrooms.

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur – Dal 2 ottobre

Reported among the Amazon Prime Video releases in September, the Amazon Original UK production that follows the Tottenham team behind the scenes for the entire 2019/20 season in nine episodes also arrives in an Italian subtitled version.

American Dad – 8 seasons from October 5th

Seth McFarlane, the father of Family Guy, offers another animated series with the typical American family at the center. In this case, the breadwinner, Stan Smith, is a Republican CIA agent. In addition to his wife and two children, the core is made up of Klaus, a man in the body of a goldfish, and Roger, an alien from Area 51.

Grey’s Anatomy – season 15 starting October 5th

Finally, we report the arrival of the fifteenth season of the medical drama conceived by Shonda Rhimes. The series is set in the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital and stars Dr. Meredith Gray, played by Ellen Pompeo.