The Anker 20W USB-C Nano charger charges the iPhone faster, and costs 17.99 euros with this coupon on Amazon

Apple no longer includes chargers in the boxes of their smartphones, so users have to turn to others they have at home, perhaps older models of the bitten apple terminal. However, the company’s ones were limited to 5W, which causes slower charging. East 20W Anker USB-C Nano Charger is a solution, and it costs 19,99 euros 17.99 euros applying the coupon.

Buy the Anker USB-C Nano charger at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 19.99 euros, if we check the coupon box that is just below its price we can get the Anker 20W USB-C Nano charger with a slight discount That leaves it at 17.99 euros.





Anker Nano Charger for iPhone, 20W, PIQ 3.0, Compact Charger, PowerPort III, USB-C Power Supply for iPhone 12/12 Mini / 12 Pro / 12 Pro Max, Galaxy, Pixel 4/3, iPad Pro, AirPods Pro , and more

This charger has been designed to charge Apple iPhones faster than the chargers that the company offered as standard in the boxes of its smartphones, since charges up to 3 times faster than original 5W. In addition, its compact design makes it 50% smaller than the official 18W. Its USB-C connector makes it compatible with Apple’s USB-C to Lightning cables.

