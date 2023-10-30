Top British actresses including Bella Ramsey, Siobhan Finneran, Jodie Whittaker, and Tamara Lawrence appear in the second season of Time. Time, created by Jimmy McGovern and starring Sean Bean as prisoner Mark Cobden and Stephen Graham as troubled prison guard Eric McNally, was a smashing hit in its first season. Happy Valley star Siobhan Finneran returns to her portrayal as prison chaplain Marie-Louise in the new season, which takes place in a female prison.

Join Kelsey (Bella Ramsey), Orla (Jodie Whittaker), and Abi (Tamara Lawrance) as they arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day and are thrust into a foreign world fraught with danger, violence, and threat in Time: Series 2, a moving and high-stakes representation of life inside a women’s prison. However, they also realize that it is possible for them to develop a feeling of community and mutual understanding despite their obvious disparities.

Time Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Time premieres on BBC1 every Sunday at 9 p.m. on October 29, 2023, and will also be available on BBCiPlayer.

Where to watch Time Season 2?

On Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. GMT, BBC One will air the debut of the second season’s three episodes of Time. The next two Sundays, at the same time, new episodes will be released. There has been no official word on when Season 2 of Time will premiere in the United States.

Time Season 1 Story

Mark Cobden is a fresh inmate who is overwhelmed by his remorse and the instability of prison life. He meets Eric McNally, a dedicated prison guard who does all in his power to ensure the safety of the inmates under his care. When one of the most threatening convicts learns of his vulnerability, however, Eric is forced to choose between his values and the safety of his loved ones.

Time Season 2 Cast

Jodie Whittaker as Orla

Orla, a single mother of three with a troubled relationship with her mother, is in jail for “fiddling the law.” Orla is overworked and underpaid.

Tamara Lawrance as Abi

A life sentence was handed down to her. “She has served three and a half years in a different prison, and she’s in quite an anxious space because the nature of her crime was revealed in the previous prison, and the inmates turned against her for that,” Lawrance said.

Bella Ramsey as Kelsey

A heroin addict since she was 19, she has been in and out of jail many times. It’s not only him; she’s expecting as well. Ramsey says of Kelsey that she is “full of life” and that she is “a bit of a joker” and “very young and immature.”

Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise

One of the season 1 regulars, the prison chaplain had so much fun in the character that Finneran stated, “I just felt very honored to be asked to come back to do another series of it.”

The other cast members are as follows:

Lisa Millett as Prison Officer Martin

Faye McKeever as Tanya

Alicia Forde as Sarah

Sophie Willan as Maeve

Julie Graham as Lou

Kayla Meikle as Donna

Karen Henthorn as Elizabeth

Nicholas Nunn as Adam

Louise Lee as Prison Officer Carter

Michelle Butterly as Nurse Garvey

Brody Griffiths as Callum

Isaac Lancel-Watkinson as Kyle

Maimuna Memon as Tahani

James Corrigan as Rob

Matilda Firth as Nancy

Time Season 2 Plot

On the same day, three new convicts, mother-of-three Orla O’Riordanin, teenage drug addict Kelsey Morgan (Bella Ramsey), and hardened lifer Abi Cochrane (Tamara Lawrance), all check into Carlingford Presbyterian Church. As a result of being housed together, the three inmates’ separate struggles to stay alive in a society ruled by revenge and violence eventually become entangled. The three of them have to figure out how to survive in this foreign environment where violence is always a real possibility. However, they do end up finding a startling common ground.

Time Season 2 Trailer

New promotional material for the show features Ramsey, along with Jodie Whittaker’s Orla and Tamara Lawrance’s Abi. The preview reveals that Kelsey had no idea she was pregnant until after she was locked up. She seems shocked, disoriented, and in need of comfort from other detainees Orla and Abi upon learning this news. They help each other out; Orla is suffering from the heartbreak of being cut off from her kids and the possibility of never seeing them again, while Abi is facing the severe repercussions of a murder she committed.

Time Season 2 Filming Locations

Time’s second season was taped in 2023, during the first half of that year in Liverpool. The Liverpool Film Office helped the series get its financing and support. BBC Studios will be responsible for worldwide distribution.