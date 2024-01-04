Alto Knights: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Robert De Niro has certainly kept audiences amused for decades in a variety of roles, but it was his meticulously created identities as mafia bosses in some of the most successful mob films of all time that catapulted him to stardom. The actor is aiming to broaden his acting repertoire with his forthcoming part in the crime thriller “Alto Knights.”

While winning the Oscar for best-supporting actor in 1975 for his portrayal of a teenage Vito Corleone in “The Godfather Part II,” De Niro has captivated fans as Jimmy Conway in “Goodfellas” and other films. He was nominated for best actor for “Taxi Driver” and won the award for his performance in “Raging Bull.”

Everyone knows Robert De Niro can hold his own in a crime drama, but imagine if he had the opportunity to portray not one but two gangster roles in a single film. Lucky for them, the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winning film “Alto Knights” will give the winner just that chance.

The actor’s portrayal of the real-life mafia leaders Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, whose battle in the 1950s shook up the criminal underground, will be the feature’s main attraction. To show their appreciation, anybody hoping to join in on the action before De Niro does double duty in two roles should familiarize themselves with what’s occurring with “Alto Knights.”

Alto Knights Release Date

It is reasonable to expect a considerable amount of time to be spent on the finishing touches for a film of this scale. So, even though the film is still in post-production, its premiere has been postponed until November 15, 2024.

There has been a significant delay since the film was supposed to hit theaters on February 2, 2024. For fans, this may seem like an eternity, yet patience is rewarded with excellent things. There is still a lot of time until the release, so the date might change—hopefully not because of a delay.

Alto Knights Cast

Robert De Niro as Vito Genovese and Frank Costello

Debra Messing as Bobbie Costello

Kathrine Narducci as Anna Genovese

Cosmo Jarvis

Alto Knights Creators

Currently, only Nicholas Pileggi—the aforementioned author of the book that inspired both Goodfellas and this picture—has writing credits for Alto Knights, while the film is being directed by the great Barry Levinson, whose impressive resume includes Rain Man and Bugsy. Dante Spinotti, a cinematographer who has worked on films like Heat and L.A.

Confidential, has also contributed his skills to the picture. That being stated, Alto Knights is going to be one of the most talked-about releases of 2024, not only for mafia movie enthusiasts but for movie viewers in general.

Alto Knights Plot

The antagonists of “Alto Knights” are the crime lords Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who are in charge of opposing criminal organizations. Both had high esteem in the criminal underground, but they approached the management of their illicit businesses in completely different ways. While Genovese was a vicious enforcer, Costello was more reliant on his charm and intelligence.

Taking on both roles in a film about historical criminals and the 1957 murder attempt on Costello that Genovese ordered will be no easy task for Robert De Niro. Despite the failure of the assassination, Costello retires and hands over control of the mob to the Genovese. In contrast, most mob myths end in violence and bloodshed.

Alto Knights Trailer

The lack of a trailer for the film is not surprising, given that it is set to be released next year. We should expect to get one soon, however, since this is a massive undertaking. Once a trailer is released, we will provide an update in this area.