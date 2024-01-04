If you were as captivated as we were by The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, eagerly awaiting the revelation of each shocking accusation, then you won’t want to miss The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks.

Natalia Grace addresses the many accusations leveled against her in subsequent episodes, revealing the truth about her time spent living with the Barnetts. Also, fresh hypotheses about the entire thing will be spawned by hearing testimony from several voices and seeing never-before-seen films and evidence. Our whole understanding of Natalia Speaks, A Curious Case of Natalia Grace, is detailed here.

Where to watch The Curious Case of Natalia Grace?

Only on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) and Discovery+ can you watch the latest Natalia Grace documentary season.

About The Curious Case of Natalia Grace

The second season of the popular documentary series “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks” will premiere in May 2024, after the first season’s successful debut.

The original series, according to ID, was a strange family drama involving an adopted 6-year-old Ukrainian boy with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia.

Who is Natalia Grace?

American couple Michael Barnett, 43, and Kristine Elizabeth Barnett, 45, adopted a little girl named Natalia Grace Barnett in 2010. When Natalia was adopted, the Barnetts in Indiana took her in, thinking she was six or seven years old.

Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita is an extremely uncommon hereditary condition that affects the spine and bones, leading to short stature and other skeletal anomalies. Natalia was diagnosed with this unusual ailment.

The Barnetts said that they started to discover more peculiarities shortly after bringing Natalia home. They claimed that Natalia had pubic hair, a menstrual cycle, and a mental disorder, all of which indicated that she was not the age shown on her birth certificate.

Their story went something like this: Natalia looked much younger than she was due to a genetic issue, but she was an adult who was aggressive and was trying to defraud them and endanger their family.

A Ukrainian lady who claimed to be Natalia’s biological mother, geneticists, physicians, and DNA evidence were all involved in the ongoing legal actions that aimed to establish her age. Depending on the data you look at, her age now is either around 21 or 34.

Where is Natalia Grace now?

Natalia reportedly still resides in Indiana after being taken in by Antwon and Cynthia Mans, another couple, in 2014. They made an appearance on Dr. Phil together in 2019, and the Mans clarified that Natalia hadn’t shown any problematic behavior.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Episodes

The Mysterious Natalia Grace Case Six episodes make up Season 1.

Presenting the following episode list:

Episode 1: Meet the Barnetts

Episode 2: Orphan or Imposter?

Episode 3: Nightmare Neighbor

Episode 4: Victim or Villain?

Episode 5: Barnett vs. Barnett

Episode 6: Punch or Be Punched

All six episodes of the first season were released simultaneously on May 30, 2023, marking the launch.

Is ‘Orphan’ Based on ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’?

Let me get one thing straight: the story of Natalia Grace is not the inspiration for the film Orphan. Their experiences are so inexplicably similar that the documentary’s actors bring attention to the similarity, which hides some of the secrets revealed later on.

I thought that was quite clear, however. That orphanage must be false. The film seems too crazy and fantastical to be based on reality, doesn’t it? Not at all! While The Curious Case of Natalia Grace focuses on a real tale, the one on which Orphan is based is different.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Is it worth watching?

It is for two reasons: first, the case is very bizarre, and second, something very odd seems to have occurred in the Bartnett family involving Natalia, which has never been broadcast due to the case’s non-trial status. Unfortunately, we may never know for sure what caused the age shift.