Wolf Man: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The next monster flick, “Wolf Man,” has a new plot point. Christopher Abbott, who is well-known for his performance in “Girls,” will be replacing Ryan Gosling in the picture. A werewolf thriller is set to premiere in cinemas on October 25, 2024, coinciding with Halloween, according to a joint statement by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.

The film’s director, Leigh Whannell, is recognized for her work on “The Invisible Man,” although Gosling was originally supposed to work with Derek Cianfrance again, whom they worked with on “The Place Beyond the Pines” and “Blue Valentine.” The casting change won’t affect Gosling’s role as the project’s executive producer.

The much-awaited “Wolf Man” from Blumhouse will finally be released in October of next year. Originally planned for 2020, the monster flick follows a guy as he undergoes a full-moon metamorphosis into a wolf.

Wolf Man Release Date

The film’s release date, October 25, 2024, follows an announcement made three years earlier in 2020: Wolf Man. Blumhouse’s decision to release the film just before Halloween is well-known; the studio often does this. The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights at Freddy’s were both released in October by the studio, just before Halloween.

Maybe in 2024, we’ll see a terrifying Wolf Man labyrinth at Universal Studios, as they host “Halloween Horror Nights” every year. Currently, the picture is set to compete in its opening weekend with the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 3.

Wolf Man Cast

The next Blumhouse/Universal Pictures remake of Wolf Man will have Christopher Abbott as the lead, replacing Ryan Gosling. The casting of Gosling was first announced three years ago, and now this choice has finally been made.

Christopher Abbott remains the only actor to have been officially named Wolf Man. Abbott is already enjoying the success of his latest film, Poor Things, which features Emma Stone; the picture is expected to be a candidate for the next awards season. Audiences and reviewers alike are raving about Poor Things right now.

Also, Abbott and Tom Holland have worked together on the drama series The Crowded Room (Apple TV+) and the Hulu limited series Catch-22. Abbott has also made an appearance in the highly regarded HBO series Girls. In the upcoming superhero flick Kraven the Hunter, which is scheduled for release the following year, Abbot will co-star with Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Wolf Man Plot

The specifics of Wolf Man’s narrative are being kept under wraps, but the basic premise is that he is a human who assumes wolf form on full moon nights. The movie will reportedly take place in the current day and will have a tone reminiscent of Nightcrawler, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, with Abbott as a newscaster who contracts the Lycanthrope curse.

After Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum penned the screenplay, Derek Cianfrance—who was also supposed to helm the picture but has since left—took over. Gosling has also left. Whether or not the screenplay undergoes significant revisions with the new crew is an open question.

Wolf Man Maker

Another difference is that director Leigh Whannell is now again connected with the project. The position of director was initially meant for Derek Cianfrance, who temporarily assumed it. Cianfrance was the helmer of many Ryan Gosling films in the past, such as Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines. Whannell has a history of directing notable films; he was an executive producer on Upgrade and The Invisible Man, both of which received high critical acclaim.