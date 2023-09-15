RoboGabo Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

RoboGabo Season 1 is a forthcoming American television program. The program was unveiled on the Disney Junior Fun Fest. It will be available on Disney and Disney Junior platforms in 2024.

Five adorable canines are without a home until the young designer Jax adopts them and supplies them with mighty mechanical suits.

Hopper, Boomer, Allie, Shelly, and Winger are currently a group of adventurers who rescue creatures in need while also learning what it means to be a family.

Brown Bag Films and Disney Junior will develop “Robogobo” Chris Gilligan is the creator, executive producer, and director.

Matt Hoverman is the narrative editor, and Brandon Violette, Andy Guerda, and Matt Hoverman are the television producers.

Hey A.J., based on the novels by Martellus Bennett, is being produced in association in Disney Junior by Surfing Giant Studios of Los Angeles.

A.J., who is seven years old, utilizes her imagination to find exhilaration in mundane activities. Bennett, Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, and Michael Hodges will function as executive producers.

Matt Hoverman, who additionally serves as a co-EP and story editor, and Chris Gilligan, the creator of Robogobo, serve as EPs and supervising directors to the film’s television adaptation.

Oddbot Entertainment of Los Angeles will bring Broadway with school with Kindergarten: The Musical, a Disney Junior co-production.

The series is set in the globe of five-year-old Birdy, who overcomes daily obstacles by expressing her emotions through song.

The makers Michelle Lewis and Charlton Pettus, alongside Tom Warburton, Kay Hanley, and Dan Petty, will serve as Executive Producers. Co-EP and narrative editor Israel is also attached.

Numerous notable celebrities, including Cynthia Erivo, Valerie Bertinelli, Alan Cumming, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ana Gasteyer, Alison Pill, and Dulé Hill, have been appointed as recurring guest actors in the upcoming Disney Junior series “RoboGabo.”

RoboGabo Season 1 Release Date

At the time of writing, there It was no update regarding the release date of RoboGobo Season 1. The series had just begun development at the start of 2022. Consequently, it could be released in late 2023 or early 2024.

The producers have remained silent about the series’ premise and release date. Overall, supporters are advised to be patient, as it is probable that the official date will be announced very shortly. In addition, we will update the press release section once the knowledge is available to the public.

RoboGabo Season 1 Cast

JoSiah Young portrays Dax, Brayden Morgan Boomer, Gracen Newton Hopper, Leili Ahmadyar Shelly, Azuri Hardy Jones Allie, and Dee Bradley Baker Wingo in RoboGobo Season 1.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, announced the ensemble of the forthcoming animated series “Robogabo” at the “Disney Junior & Friends Playdate” event held at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. The series will premiere on Disney Junior and Disney in 2024.

They join a talented roster of young voice actors, including JoSiah Young (“Raising Dion”), Brayden Morgan (“Slumberkins”), Azuri Hardy Jones (“My Adventures with Superman”), Gracen Newton (“Puppy Dog Pals”), newcomer Leili Ahmadyar, and veteran voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (“Phineas and Ferb”), who voice lead character Dax (Young) and his five adorable adopted pets, Booster, Allie, Hopper, Shelly, and Wingo.

RoboGabo Season 1 Trailer

RoboGabo Season 1 Plot

Now Hopper, Boomer, Allie, Shelly, and Wingo are a superhero team, learning how to become a family while rescuing other creatures in peril.

Through 2024, the new program will be shown over the Disney and Disney Junior platforms. Celebrate the eerie season with this brand-new stop-motion Halloween special.

