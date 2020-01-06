         All the winners in the 2020 Golden Globes: list of winners

We already know all winners of the Golden Globes 2020. Tonight the 77th edition of the film and television awards held annually by the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood has been held in Los Angeles, and over time they have gained in prestige.
For the fifth year, Ricky Gervais He was the host of a gala that started with energy but that was losing rhythm and grace little by little, after tributes and long speeches. "Kill me"said the comedian before the last award was announced.
And the ceremony has lasted three hours and although they have acted quickly when delivering the statuettes, there are too many categories and all winners want their moment of glory when they go on stage. As understandable as detrimental to television entertainment that becomes repetitive … Luckily, the surprises have kept us awake (In Spain all this takes place from 2 to 5 in the morning).
In cinema, the winners have been 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' with 3 awards (including best comedy or musical film) and the big surprise of the night, '1917' (winner in drama and direction). In series, the winners have been more divided: 'Fleabag', 'Chernobyl' and 'Succession' tie with 2 awards. Here you can check the full list of winners of the Golden Globes 2020:
Film awards
Best drama
Best comedy
Best address
- Martin Scorsese, The Irish
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasites
- Sam Mendes, 1917 (WINNER)
- Todd Phillips, Joker
Best actress in drama
Best actor in drama
Best actress in comedy or musical
Best actor in comedy or musical
- Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Eddie Murphy, I am Dolemite
- Daniel Craig, Daggers from behind
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman (WINNER)
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best screenplay
Best soundtrack
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- Hildur Guonadottir, Joker (WINNER)
- Randy Newman, Story of a marriage
- Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
- Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Best song
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (WINNER)
- "Spirit," The Lion King
- “Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
- "Stand Up," Harriet
- “Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
Non-English speaking movie
Best animated movie
TV series awards
Best drama
Best comedy or musical
Best actor in drama
Best actress in drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
- Olivia Colman, The crown (WINNER)
- Jodie Eat, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big little lies
- Reese witherspoon, The morning show
Best actress in comedy or musical
Best actor in comedy or musical
Best miniseries or movie made for television
Best actor in miniseries or movie made for television
Best actress in miniseries or movie made for television
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
- Toni Colette, Believe me
- Meryl Streep, Big little lies
- Helena Bonham Carter, The crown
- Patricia Arquette, The Act (WINNER)
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
So far the 77th edition of the Golden Globes. What do you think of the gala? Do you think that justice has been done with the awards?
