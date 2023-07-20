All the Same… or Not Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More Updates

The Disney+ comedy-drama series All the Same… or Not is based on Luly Trigo’s Na porta ao lado. The show is directed by Juliana Vonlanten and co-written by Andre Rodrigues and Luly Trigo.

Premiering on May 25, 2022, the first season was met with favorable reviews and viewership numbers. With an IMDb score of 6.5/10, it’s easy to see why the producers have already ordered a second season, which will debut soon. Is there any word on when we may expect to see Season 2? Exactly what happens? Who would be available to reprise their starring role? If you want to know more about this, keep reading.

All the Same… or Not Season 2 Renewal Status

Although no official word has been made, season 2 of All The Same Or Not will most likely be ordered. Some fans, though, worry that the show won’t be back for a second season. The show has been well received by both audiences and critics alike, earning it a spot among the year’s top new series.

All the Same… or Not Season 2 Release Date

In May of 2022, the first episode of the first season aired. The second season was quickly ordered into production. Season 2 won’t premiere until 2023 at the earliest. The number of episodes in the upcoming season has not been revealed, although it is likely to be the same as the first. The broadcasting of the Cinefilm production is within the purview of Disney Platform Distribution.

The first Brazilian Disney+ Original series, All The Same, Or Not (Tudo Igual SQN), debuted on Disney+ on May 25, 2022. A new show starring Gabriella Saraivah is based on the children’s novel “Next Door” by Brazilian author Luly Trigo, which is also set in Rio de Janeiro.

All the Same… or Not Storyline

Carol, a 16-year-old girl whose life is changing drastically, is at the center of All the Same or Not. She has to figure out how to help her mother get married to her new partner as she’s dealing with her own issues. In addition to a new love interest, she now has a stepbrother with whom she must learn to get along.

Now that Carol is starting a new school year, she must also navigate the unfamiliar territory of her first serious relationship, which will test her friendships with her peers. In order to complete the traditional adolescent life arc and experience emotions she has never felt before, Carol must go through these experiences. In the course of the show, she discovers what it means to be authentic and how crucial it is to treat her emotions with care, even if that means making some errors along the way.

All the Same… or Not Cast

Gabriella Saraivah as Carol

Ana Jeckel as Beta

Duda Matte as Trix

Clara Buarque as Amanda

Guilhermina Libanio as Pri

Guthierry Sotero as Bruno

Ronald Sotto as Bernardo

Daniel Botelho as Tomás

Kiko Pissolato as Carlos

Miá Mello as Beth

All the Same… or Not Season 2 Plot

Season 2 of All the Same… or Not has been met by radio silence from the show’s creators. The second season will continue directly from the conclusion of the first. The main character of this narrative is a young lady named Carol who is 16 years old. She’s going through a major transformation right now. Carol has a lot on her plate between getting to know her new stepbrother and adjusting to her mother’s forthcoming marriage to her new partner.

However, as Carol reaches her junior year of high school, she experiences both her first serious relationship and a number of difficulties within her stable group of friends. When Carol faces the normal challenges of adolescence and feels new emotions for the first time, she understands that the initial step to happiness is to understand yourself and accept your emotions, even if you make mistakes along the way.

All the Same… or Not Season 2 Trailer

No promotional video for Season 2 of All the Same… or Not has been made available as of yet. In the meantime, here’s the Season 1 trailer:

All the Same… or Not Rating

Even though it’s a Disney production, All the Same, or Not has failed to impress critics and has received low marks. The Internet Movie Database gave All the Same or Not a 6.9/10, and Reelgood gave it an even lower score of 46%.

Where to watch All the Same… or Not?

All of All The Same Or Not’s episodes can be viewed in their entirety on Disney+.

All the Same… or Not Review

Since the premiere of its first season, All The Same Or Not has become a critical darling. The show offers a new and interesting take on identity, love, and self-discovery as it explores the nuances of human interactions. The storyline follows a diverse collection of people who are all going through tough times in their own ways.

The story and the cast’s diversity worked perfectly together. Even though I was completely taken aback by the narrative involving Carol and Tomas, I secretly suspected that it would occur. The attraction they felt for one another was nearly believable. Anyway, it’s something I strongly suggest you look into.