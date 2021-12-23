December Global Holidays 2021

Christmas- December 25th

Eid-Al-Fitr- 26th or 27th December

New Year’s Eve- December 31st

Hanukkah- 20th to 26th December

Kwanzaa- December 26th to January 1st

Christmas is celebrated by Christians worldwide and is a time for spending time with family, exchanging gifts, and enjoying festive food. The traditional color of Christmas is red, and many people choose to decorate their homes with this color. Common Christmas symbols include Santa Claus, reindeer, bells, holly leaves, berries, candles, and stars.

Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. It is the most important religious holiday in Islam, and it lasts for three days. Eid al-Fitr celebrations start with special morning prayers and continue with visits to the homes of friends and family, exchanging gifts and enjoying festive food. The traditional color of Eid al-Fitr is white, and many people decorate their homes and wear this color during the festivities.

Celebrations around the world calendar 2021:

New Year’s Eve is the last day of the Gregorian calendar year, and it is celebrated at midnight. People gather with their family and friends, attend parties, watch fireworks or welcome the New Year in other festive ways.

Fireworks are set off to mark the end of one year and the beginning of another. Common New Year’s Eve symbols include sparklers, champagne glasses, noisemakers (drums, horns, or whistles), and balloons.

Will holidays go ahead in December:

Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Jewish people worldwide for eight days. It is an ancient holiday that commemorates the victory of religious freedom over religious persecution.

Hanukkah celebrations include lighting candles on a special Hanukkah menorah (a candelabra with nine branches) and exchanging gifts; common symbols are the menorah, dreidel (a spinning top), latkes (potato pancakes), gelt (chocolate coins wrapped in gold foil), and candles.

Kwanzaa celebrates African heritage in African-American culture and lasts for seven days. The celebration starts on December 26th or 27th annually, culminating in a feast and gift-giving on January 1st.

Kwanzaa symbols include the matunda ya kwanza (the first fruit of the harvest), ears of corn, the unity cup, and African drumming. Red, black, and green are the traditional colors of Kwanzaa.

While many people celebrate these global holidays in December, there is no guarantee that they will go ahead as planned due to the ever-changing situation regarding Covid-19. Therefore, it is essential to keep an eye on official announcements from local and national governments to stay up-to-date with any changes that may occur.

Updated information on global holidays in December 2021 can be found on the websites of official tourism organizations.

So, whatever your plans may be for December, make sure to check for updates on whether your chosen holiday celebrations will be going ahead as planned—wishing you all a safe and happy festive season!

December global holidays reviews:

