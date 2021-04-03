One-Punch Man 143: the leader Fubuki does not hold back

Waiting to find out where the missing chapter 141 of One-Punch Man has gone, after just ten days Yusuke Murata presents the new appointment with Saitama’s manga on Tonari no Young Jump and partners. The bald hero does not appear in the story, letting another character shine in his place.

After the battle that appears to have seen Tatsumaki winning, Drive Knight disconnected from Genos and dropped him in flight. As the hero leaves the area at full speed, Genos is overloaded and about to explode. Puri Puri Prisoner attempts to seek out Emperor Child for help avoiding an explosion, while Genos is increasingly determined to become a bomb to take out any nearby enemies.

The One-Punch Man’s shoulder has to face Fubuki’s determination. The woman, after telling him to shut up, begins to use her psychic powers to decrease the temperature of Genos’ reactor and then to reinforce the bionic fibers of the cyborg’s body. His operation is successful because Saitama’s blond pupil goes out and falls to the ground, as well as Fubuki who, after spitting blood, passes out in Bang and Bomb’s arms.

The two elders are stunned by the strength shown by Fubuki, saying that she has the skills to become a leader. The Chapter 143 of One-Punch Man ends with these 12 pages that close one of the phases of this battle.